RIVERVIEW 7 MOUNTAIN VIEW 6

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- The Riverview Raiders (5-5, 2-3 2-3A) won a defensive slugfest against Mountain View (5-4, 1-3).

The Yellowjackets scored the first touchdown with 5:44 left to play, but they missed the extra point.

Riverview's Koby Teeter scored on a 59-yard run with 4:34 left and the successful extra point secured the win.