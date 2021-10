RUSSELLVILLE 42, MOUNTAIN HOME 7

RUSSELLVILLE – Gavin Graham completed 14 of 23 passes for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns as Russellville (4-5, 2-4 6A-West) rolled.

Trenton Stokes caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Cyclones, who outgained their conference rivals 333-131 in total offense. Graham also scored on an 11-yard run.