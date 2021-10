SMACKOVER 20, DREW CENTRAL 12

MONTICELLO -- Jarius Burgie scored on a pair of touchdown runs to carry Smackover (4-5, 2-4 3A-6) to a road victory.

Brandon Lockhart added a 50-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Parker for the Buckaroos, who led 18-0 at halftime.

Drew Central (0-9, 0-6) pulled to within 18-12 in the third quarter before Smackover closed the game out with a safety in the fourth.