State among 10 suing to put end to vaccine order

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Ten states -- including Arkansas -- filed a lawsuit Friday to stop President Joe Biden's covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.

In addition to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is running for governor, those from Alaska, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed onto the lawsuit, which was filed in federal district court in Missouri.

The states asked a federal judge to block Biden's requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus, arguing that the mandate violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.

"If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement.

"The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that's why we filed suit today -- to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action," Schmitt said.

New Hampshire's Republican Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that covid vaccines are safe, effective and encouraged, but that the benefits "do not justify violating the law."

That lawsuit, along with one filed Friday by Texas and another Thursday by Florida, brings to 12 the number of states challenging the Biden administration mandate in three federal courts.

Biden has argued that sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, but Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to file similar legal challenges.

Texas filed suit Friday in federal district court in Galveston seeking to block enforcement of the mandate.

"The Biden Administration has repeatedly expressed its disdain for Americans who choose not to get a vaccine, and it has committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to force upon Americans something they do not want," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said in a statement.

"The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing," Paxton said.

Another group of states led by Georgia announced Friday that they would file a similar federal lawsuit there to try to block the contractor requirement. The other states that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said are joining the case are Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, West Virginia and Utah, as well as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

The suit had not been filed when it was announced, and Georgia officials did not immediately provide a copy of the complaint.

"We will not allow the Biden administration to circumvent the law or force hardworking Georgians to choose between their livelihood or this vaccine," Kemp, a Republican, said in a statement.

The Democratic Party of Georgia called the lawsuit a "dangerous political stunt."

