SOCCER

ASU women earn honors

After claiming the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title for a second straight season, ASU loaded up ton he league's awards when they were announced Thursday morning.

Coach Brian Dooley earned Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors, making it back-to-back seasons in which he's won the award. Dooley reached the 50-win mark in his fifth season at the helm of the Red Wolves and with 57 victories, he's helped ASU to more than 40% of the program's all-time wins.

ASU limited opponents to just 1.13 goals per game this season, largely a credit to sophomore Hailey Cloud and senior Megan McClure, the Sun Belt's Defensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively. Cloud led the Red Wolf defense with 949 minutes and McClure logged a pair of shutouts in league play.

Aliyah Williamson was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, tallying six goals and an assist in 10 league games. That earned her a spot on the All-Sun Belt second team along with classmate Emma Riley. Cloud and McClure were joined on the first team by senior forward Sarah Sodoma -- it was Sodoma's third consecutive year on the first team, leading ASU with 14 points on the season.

The Red Wolves will be the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, opening with a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Foley, Ala.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA falls in ASUN quarterfinals

The University of Central Arkansas women's soccer team's season ended Friday with a 4-3 overtime loss to Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla.

Tianna Rivera scored the game-winning goal for Kennesaw State (8-7-2, 4-3-2 ASUN) in the 93rd minute.

UCA (9-9-0, 6-3-0) trailed 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 in the 58th minute. But the Bears tied the game at 2-2 with two goals from Emma Hawkins in the 59th and 62nd minutes, respectively. Abby Gibson gave UCA a 3-2 lead in the 67th minute, but Kennesaw State tied the match at 3-3 in the 81st minute thanks to Macie Rainwater's goal.

Keyla Perez had a save for the Bears.

GOLF

Senior team championship rescheduled

The 13th annual Jack Fleck Senior Team Golf Championship will be held Monday at the Burns Park Championship Course in North Little Rock.

The tournament was originally scheduled for last Wednesday but it was rained out.

The two-player teams for amateur golfers age 55 and older was established by Ed Tallach of Hot Springs in honor of Fleck, the 1955 U.S. Open champion who resided in Arkansas until his death in 2014.

USGA rules will govern play in three separate formats: Four-ball, alternate shot and stroke play. The entry fee for the team is $120 and includes all fees and lunch.

Contact the Burns Park Golf Shop, (501) 906-6400 or by email at bpgolf@nlr.ar.gov, for more entry information.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR sweeps Louisiana-Monroe

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock won its third consecutive match, sweeping Louisiana-Monroe 25-17, 25-13, 25-16 on Friday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Nejra Hanic led the Trojans with 10 kills.

Leigh Maher had a team-high 21 digs for UALR.

UCA loses to Lipscomb

The University of Central Arkansas (5-16, 3-9 Atlantic Sun Conference) lost to Lipscomb 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 on Friday at the Prince Center in Conway.

Alexis Stumbough finished with a team-high 17 kills and had 11 digs for the Sugar Bears.

Lexie Gregory led UCA with 13 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services