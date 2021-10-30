STATE VOLLEYBALL FINALS Fayetteville, Har-Ber clash for third time, 6A title

HOT SPRINGS -- Defending state champion Fayetteville gets another crack at Springdale Har-Ber in today's Class 6A state volleyball championship at Bank OZK Arena, but familiarity is a common theme throughout all classifications.

The championship match in all five classes feature a clash between conference foes.

Har-Ber (33-1) takes on Fayetteville in the 5 p.m. match. Those teams were 1-2 in the 6A-West. The Lady Wildcats won both regular-season meetings with the Lady Bulldogs (31-4), each in five sets. Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan expects another great effort from both teams.

"Hot Springs at the end of October is where we always want to be," said Phelan, who has led Fayetteville to five state titles. "I think have kids who have been there and felt that. They want to chase that feeling. We have a lot of respect Har-Ber. Two very talented teams. It'll be a great matchup for sure."

It's a little different feeling for Har-Ber, which is making its first state final appearance since 2017 and is 0-4 all-time in the championship. Lady Wildcats Coach Cassie Loyd said getting to Hot Springs has been a goal for this group since it has lost three straight years in the semifinals. But her team, which includes 14 seniors and one junior, is definitely looking for more.

"I don't know if it's a sense of relief. It's a sense of celebration," Loyd said. "There's a lot of emotions that go into this feeling that we're having [Thursday]. I feel happy. I feel excited. Not for myself but for these kids because I truly believe if anyone deserves this Saturday."

The Lady Wildcats won 29 straight matches to open the season before falling to Liberty, Mo., in the semifinals of the Ozark (Mo.) Grand Slam tournament two weeks ago. But they swept Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside this week to make the finals.

Fayetteville's only in-state losses have been to Har-Ber with the two others to Liberty (Mo.) North and Nixa, Mo.

Little Rock Christian faces Benton in a battle of 5A-Central rivals. The two teams split the conference matches, but Benton also won 2-1 in the Conway Lady Cat Invitational.

Valley View, which is headed to Class 5A after this season, is looking for its 16th state title overall and seventh in a row. Standing in the way is 4A-Northeast conference mate Brookland.

It's a similar story for Paris and Hackett in a rematch from a year ago. They open the day at 11 a.m. in the 3A final. The Lady Hornets are looking for three in a row, after winning the 2A title two years ago and taking the 3A crown last year. Hackett has won two of the three meetings between the two teams this year.

Mansfield is looking to go back-to-back in Class 2A. But it faces relative newcomer Life Way Christian in the final championship match of the day. The private school located in Centerton is only in its second year as part of the Arkansas Activities Association.

The Lady Warriors (23-5), who lost in the second round of the state tournament a year ago, are 0-3 against Mansfield this season.