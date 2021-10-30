Stop, yield take a bit of direction

Dear Mahatma: Seems to me many stop signs should immediately be replaced with yield signs. What is the reason for a stop sign? Someone who has the right-of-way may be coming. What is the reason for a yield sign? Someone with the right-of-way may be coming. -- Stop the Stopping

Dear Stop: Simple questions; complicated answers.

For wisdom, we turned to the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the bible of information for traffic engineers. Hold onto your hat, and we'll summarize.

Engineering judgment should be used to determine the level of control at an intersection. Consider the following.

Vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian volumes on all approaches.

Number and angle of approaches.

Approach speeds.

Sight distance available on each approach.

Reported crash experience.

Also ... yield or stop signs should be used at an intersection if one or more of the following conditions exist.

An intersection of a less important road with a main road where application of the normal right-of-way rule would be expected to provide reasonable compliance. (He who gets there first goes first. If getting there is simultaneous, dude on the right goes first; dude on the left yields.)

A street entering a designated through highway or street.

An unsignalized intersection in a signalized area.

The MUTCD also says that yield or stop signs should not be used for speed control.

Phew. And this is just a small portion of the guidance on stop signs.

Traffic engineers, presumably, erect stop signs where they are needed for maximum safety. Or yield signs where they work best.

A final thought. We have been reminded by traffic engineers that sometimes signage, or speed bumps, are erected because citizens squawk to elected officials who squawk to traffic engineers. This is either "constituent services" or "politics."

Dear Mahatma: My route to work involves stopping at the top of Pleasant Valley Drive and turning right onto Cantrell Road. My sedan is smaller than many vehicles so I cannot see past the hood of the vehicle in the left lane. I'm content to wait for a green light. Drivers behind me expect me to turn right on red blindly and get very impatient. They honk, pull close to my bumper and in one case rear-ended me! Any idea how to get these impatient drivers to back off? -- Sue

Dear Sue: One of our correspondents, many years ago, asked if it were legal to put machine guns on the front and back of his vehicle. He asked this tongue in cheek. We think.

What you're doing is right and smart. A right turn may be made on a red light if safe.

As for the obstreperous drivers behind you, pay them no mind. Ignore them. Laugh at them. Hum a happy tune.

And remember what the Ozark philosopher Clyde McGinnis taught us years ago: Everybody is good for something, even if it's to show others how not to be.

Fjfellone@gmail.com