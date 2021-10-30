Struggling Golden Lions, Tigers look to regroup

If the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has a winning streak alive, it's against Texas Southern University.

Today's game won't help UAPB (1-6, 0-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) salvage a winning season, but a win will end a six-game losing streak and give the Golden Lions a third straight victory over the Tigers (2-5, 1-3), who have lost two in a row.

In each of the past two meetings, the Lions ended a losing skid to end the season -- defeating the Tigers 15-10 in 2018 to snap an eight-game slide and beating them 45-13 to end the streak at three in 2019.

Maybe it's just the good omen the injury-ridden Lions need.

"We've still got guys out, but coming out of that game [against the University of Arkansas last week], we were still healthy," Gamble said. "We probably lost one guy, a guy that contributes."

Gamble has not revealed an injury report at any point during this season, but the Lions have been impacted on the perimeter with receivers Tyrin Ralph and Dejuan Miller missing in recent weeks.

"We're still down a few linemen and two explosive receivers are out as well," Gamble said. "We're making do. Nobody cares if you've got guys ready to go or not. You've got to play with who you got. It's next man up, but to be honest with you, the next man up did OK last week."

UAPB and Texas Southern were to close the spring 2021 season against each other in April, but covid-19 issues hindered the Tigers' program and the game was canceled, as UAPB moved on to the SWAC title game.

The Tigers and Lions will kick off at 2 p.m. at BBVA Stadium in Houston, with premium cable channel AT&T SportsNet and streaming service ESPN+ carrying the game live. Pine Bluff radio station KPBA-FM 99.3 "The Beat" will broadcast live as well.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

After starting winless against three of Texas' finest -- Prairie View A&M, Baylor and Rice universities -- Houston's Tigers took all frustrations out on city opponent North American University and started off SWAC play with a four-point win over Southern University. Grambling State and Alcorn State universities have since curtailed a Tigers' offense that scored 138 points during their three-game win streak.

Freshman Andrew Body has been a big reason for the Tigers finding some measure of success, and even Gamble offered praise to the quarterback earlier this week.

"When you play against freshman quarterbacks, you want them to be freshman quarterbacks," Gamble said. "You want them to make as many mistakes as possible. Of course, the thing about it, and we had it here with our guy, they'll correct the mistakes they made, but they'll make a new mistake, so we've got to get him to make new mistakes."

Body is 5 passing yards shy of 1,200 for the season but has only two touchdowns against three interceptions. He was SWAC player of the week after completing 28 of 35 for 338 yards against Southern on Oct. 9.

Graduate student Ke'Lenn Davis has caught 32 passes for 598 yards and a touchdown.

"We definitely want to allow [Body] to be himself and not put any constraints on him, but what he has to understand is that there are times to make plays, and not every play has to be a big play," Tigers Coach Clarence McKinney said. "That's where you find him with some of his turnover issues; it's been more fumbles than interceptions. He tries to find the big play every play, but he just needs to settle down and let those plays happen."

McKinney said the Tigers have healed up from the start of the season. The Tigers have gone well into their depth chart at running back, where six players average double-figure yardage per game led by Body's 49, and on defense, where seven players each have earned a sack.

Junior linebacker Tarik Cooper had 13 tackles last Saturday against Alcorn State and leads the team with 40 stops this season.

CHARTING LIONS AND TIGERS

Texas Southern brings a more explosive offense to the game. The Tigers' 404.8 total yards per game ranks them third among SWAC teams, and UAPB stands ninth at 309.6.

Both teams are trying to right the ship defensively. Texas Southern allows 508.7 total yards per game to rank last in the 12-team conference, three spots below UAPB (426.4).

Both Body (200.8 yards per game) and UAPB's Skyler Perry (133.4) rank among the top 10 in passing yards in the SWAC.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Western Division;Conf.;All

Prairie View A&M;5-0;6-1

Alcorn State;4-0;5-2

Southern;2-2;3-4

Grambling State;2-2;3-4

Texas Southern;1-3;2-5

UAPB;0-4;1-6

Eastern Division;Conf.;All

Jackson State;4-0;6-1

Florida A&M;3-1;5-2

Alabama State;2-2;3-3

Alabama A&M;1-3;3-3

Miss. Valley State;1-3;2-5

Bethune-Cookman;0-5;0-8

Today's games

UAPB at Texas Southern, 2 p.m. (ESPN+/AT&T SportsNet)

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M, at Birmingham, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3.com)

Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State, 3 p.m. (MVSU Athletics YouTube)

Grambling State at Florida A&M, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Southern, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)