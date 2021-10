STUTTGART 45, LONOKE 28

LONOKE -- Cedric Hawkins rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns, leading Stuttgart (8-1, 6-0 4A-2) over Lonoke (7-2, 4-2).

The Ricebirds racked up 345 yards on the ground. Tymir Coppins ran for 108 yards, and Daniel Poole finished with 68 yards and two touchdowns.