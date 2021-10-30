Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Sports

Today at 1:32 a.m.
  1. What is a TKO in boxing?
  2. In which sport are there two blue lines?
  3. In which sport is Serena Williams a star?
  4. What sport is featured in the novel and film "The Natural"?
  5. This sport has a hall of fame in Springfield, Mass.
  6. This Tin Pan Alley song has become the official anthem of American baseball.
  7. Which player is hockey's No. 99?
  8. His Olympics feats have been called "the greatest 45 minutes in sport."
  9. James Naismith is credited with inventing this sport.

ANSWERS

  1. Technical knockout
  2. Ice hockey
  3. Women's tennis
  4. Baseball
  5. Basketball
  6. "Take Me Out to the Ball Game"
  7. Wayne Gretzky
  8. Jesse Owens
  9. Basketball

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT