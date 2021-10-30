Super Quiz: Sports

- What is a TKO in boxing?
- In which sport are there two blue lines?
- In which sport is Serena Williams a star?
- What sport is featured in the novel and film "The Natural"?
- This sport has a hall of fame in Springfield, Mass.
- This Tin Pan Alley song has become the official anthem of American baseball.
- Which player is hockey's No. 99?
- His Olympics feats have been called "the greatest 45 minutes in sport."
- James Naismith is credited with inventing this sport.
ANSWERS
- Technical knockout
- Ice hockey
- Women's tennis
- Baseball
- Basketball
- "Take Me Out to the Ball Game"
- Wayne Gretzky
- Jesse Owens
- Basketball