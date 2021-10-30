Tempers heat over domestic bill fight

WASHINGTON -- Democratic congressional leaders are working to muscle into law President Joe Biden's domestic policy package, which is big, messy and politically complicated.

Fallout was fierce Friday after Biden's announcement of a $1.75 trillion framework, chiseled back from a $3.5 trillion plan, still failed to produce ironclad support from two holdout Democratic senators -- West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema.

Congress adjourned Thursday night with fingers pointed, tempers hot and much at stake for the president and his party.

Yet a nod of endorsement from the party's Congressional Progressive Caucus late Thursday moved the president one step closer to the support needed for House passage. Determined to wrap it up, the House will work next week to pass the bill, along with a companion $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

"It's only 90% done," said Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. "The last 10%, as you know, is always the most difficult."

The fast-moving, then slow-crawling state-of-play puts the president and his party at significant political risk.

Biden's slipping approval rating and the party's hold on Congress are at stake with the 2022 midterm election campaigns approaching. Democrats are struggling in governor's races next week in Virginia and New Jersey, where relatively easy victories might have been expected.

"It's sort of stunning to me that we're in this place," an exasperated Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., told reporters late Thursday as the House adjourned.

Biden had arrived on Capitol Hill that morning triumphant in announcing the framework for a historic bill that he claimed would garner 50 votes in the Senate. But the holdouts Manchin and Sinema responded -- maybe, maybe not.

Their reluctance set off a series of events that sent Biden to overseas summits empty-handed and left the party portrayed as in disarray.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was forced to abandon plans to pass the related measure, the infrastructure plan, that is entangled in the deliberations. Progressives have been refusing to vote for that public works package of roads, bridges and broadband, withholding their support as leverage for assurances that Manchin and Sinema are on board with Biden's larger bill.

"Everyone is very clear that the biggest problem we have here is Manchin and Sinema," Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told reporters. "We don't trust them. We need to hear from them that they're actually in agreement with the president's framework."

Still, step by step, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., are edging their caucuses closer to resolving their differences over what would be the most ambitious federal investments in social services in generations and some $555 billion in climate change strategies.

"We will vote both bills through," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chairwoman of the progressive caucus.

Lawmakers are expected to spend the weekend negotiating the details on text that's swelling beyond 1,600 pages. Some are trying to restore a paid family leave program or lower prescription drug costs that fell out of the bill.

Manchin and Sinema now hold enormous power, essentially deciding whether Biden will be able to deliver on the Democrats' major campaign promises. Both have privately indicated that they are on board, according to Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a Biden ally.

"I have new optimism," tweeted Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who was part of a small entourage that met with Sinema.

"Same," responded Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., who served as a bridge between progressives and the Arizona senator.

But although Jayapal called it "a great meeting," Sinema said little, except that they "made progress."

Manchin brushed aside questions about whether he supported the framework. "We're working in good faith, how is that?" he said.

Also, "the administration may have negotiated with Sinema and Manchin, [but] they've got to get 48 other people," said Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., who still wants to significantly alter the cap on deductions for state and local taxes, and is trying to negotiate a deal on prescription drug pricing.

Senate Finance Committee chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said he's still negotiating to add provisions to regulate prescription drug prices and to tax billionaires' unrealized capital gains.

LIST OF PRIORITIES

"Let's get this done," Biden exhorted in an address at the White House on Thursday before leaving for Europe. He said the package "will fundamentally change the lives of millions of people for the better."

While much has been cut from Biden's vision, still in the mix is a long list of priorities: free prekindergarten for all youngsters; expanded health care programs, including the launch of a $35 billion hearing-aid benefit for people with Medicare; and the $555 billion to tackle climate change.

There's also a one-year extension of the enhanced child-care tax credit put in place during the covid-19 rescue and new child-care subsidies.

Other expanded health care programs build on Obamacare by funding subsidies to help people buy insurance and providing coverage in states that declined the law's Medicaid expansion.

An additional $100 billion to bolster the immigration system could boost the overall package to $1.85 trillion if it clears Senate rules.

Republicans remain overwhelmingly opposed, forcing Biden to rely on the Democrats' narrow majority, with no votes to spare in the Senate and few in the House.

Biden's proposal would be paid for by imposing a 5% surtax on incomes over $10 million a year and an additional 3% on those over $25 million, and by instituting a 15% corporate minimum tax, keeping with his plans to pass no new taxes on those earning less than $400,000 a year. An extra tax on billionaires was not included.

Revenue would also come from rolling back some of the Trump administration's 2017 tax cuts and stepping up pursuit of tax dodgers by the Internal Revenue Service. Biden has vowed to cover the entire cost of the plan, ensuring that it does not pile onto the nation's debt load.

Just in case they can't wrap it up soon, Democrats gave themselves a new deadline -- approving an extension until Dec. 3 of routine transportation funds that will be at risk of expiring without the infrastructure bill.

MEDICAID ISSUES

Medicaid issues are turning up winners in the social agenda framework even as divisions force Democrats to hit pause on far-reaching improvements to Medicare.

The budget blueprint would fulfill a campaign promise to help poor people locked out of Medicaid expansion across the South because of partisan battles, and it would provide low-income senior citizens and disabled people with more options to stay out of nursing homes by getting support in their own homes.

It also calls for 12 months of Medicaid coverage after childbirth for low-income mothers, seen as a major step to address national shortcomings in maternal health that fall disproportionately on Black women.

But with Medicare, Democrats were unable to reach consensus on prescription drug price negotiations. Polls show broad bipartisan support for authorizing Medicare to negotiate lower prices, yet a handful of Democratic lawmakers echo pharmaceutical industry arguments that it would dampen investment that drives innovation. Advocacy groups are voicing anger over the omission, with AARP calling it "a monumental mistake."

Not getting a deal on prescription drugs has consequences. Without expected savings from lower drug prices, Medicare dental coverage for senior citizens is on hold, as is vision coverage. Also on hold is a long-sought limit on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients. Discussions are continuing around a more-limited approach to drug price negotiations, according to a senior Democratic aide in the House who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a fluid situation.

While traditionally Medicare has been politically favored, Medicaid was long regarded as the stepchild of health-care programs because of its past ties to welfare. Just a few years ago, former President Donald Trump and a Republican-led Congress tried to slap a funding limit on the federal-state program.

In that battle, "many people realized the importance of Medicaid for their families and their communities," said Judy Solomon of the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonprofit that advocates for low-income people. "I think there was a new appreciation of Medicaid, and we are seeing that."

As Medicaid grew to cover more than 80 million people, nearly 1 in 4 Americans, it became politically central for Democrats. Biden's Medicaid-related provisions have a strong racial justice dimension, as many of the people who would benefit from access to health insurance in the South or expanded coverage for new mothers across the land are Black or Hispanic.

Expanding Medicaid has been the top policy priority for Democrats in Deep South states for years, citing the poverty and poor health that plagues much of the region. The decision by some Republican-led states to reject expansion of Medicaid under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act meant that 2 million poor people in a dozen states were essentially locked out, and another 2 million were unable to afford even subsidized plans. Texas, Florida and Georgia are among the Medicaid holdouts.

Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff campaigned on closing the coverage gap, and it was their election that put the Senate in Democratic hands this year. Warnock made getting a Medicaid fix his signature issue.

"Georgians showed up in historic numbers to change the shape of our federal government, and many did so with the hope that Washington would finally close the circle on the promise of the Affordable Care Act and make health care coverage accessible to the hundreds of thousands of Georgians who are currently uninsured," Warnock, the state's first Black U.S. senator, said in a statement Thursday.

Under the blueprint, eligible uninsured people in states that have not expanded Medicaid could get subsidized private coverage through HealthCare.gov at no cost. The fix is funded for just four years, a budgetary provision intended to make cost estimates appear lower. Biden would also extend through 2025 more-generous financial assistance that's already being provided for consumers who buy Affordable Care Act plans.

Another major element of the framework would allocate $150 billion through Medicaid for home- and community-based care for senior citizens and disabled people. That's less than half the money Biden originally sought for his long-term-care plan, but it will help reduce waiting lists for services while improving wages and benefits for home health aides.

The plan "marks a historic shift in how our country cares for people with disabilities and older Americans," said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. "Getting this crucial care won't just be for the lucky few who can get off a wait list."

About 4 million people receive home and community-based services, which are less expensive than nursing home care. An estimated 800,000 are on waiting lists.

The pandemic underscored the importance of a viable home-care option, as nursing homes became deadly incubators for the virus.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Jeff Amy of The Associated Press; and by Billy House, Erik Wasson, Josh Wingrove, Jennifer Jacobs and Steven T. Dennis of Bloomberg News.

President Biden walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a visit to meet with House Democrats. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks to reporters as she walks out of a House Democratic Progressive Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., looks at a ring on her finger as she listens to a question from a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters as she walks out of a House Democratic Progressive Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi prior to a ceremony at the Chigi Palace in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. A Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., center, followed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves their meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)