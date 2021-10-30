The wonderful world of widgets for everyone, everything

The daily weather report on my Android phone screen disappeared. No one had a clue on how to fix it. So I added a weather widget.

Widgets are little marvels. They show information without you having to tap anything. There are widgets for weather, stocks, music, photos, etc. Here's how to set them up.

First, make room on your phone's home screen by touching and dragging excess icons to a free area on another page. On an Android phone, you'll want to hold your finger on the clear spot for a few seconds until a menu pops up with the word "Widgets." On an iPhone, touch and hold an empty area until the apps jiggle, then tap the plus sign, select the widget, and tap "done" or hit the home button. For either iPhone or Android, hold your finger on the widget you selected and drag it into place.

When I was looking at available widgets, I saw the "NOAA" (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) widget among my choices. But I wouldn't have seen it if I hadn't installed the NOAA app first. You only get widgets for apps that are already installed. Of course, some apps come pre-installed, so their widgets are already in the menu. For example, the Google Photos widget offers a random photo.

TODDLER PHONE FOR ADULTS

Fisher Price just came out with the $60 Chatter Telephone. It looks like a toy and has a rainbow-color rotary dial and a happy face. But it's a working mobile phone. When you turn it off, it says, "Bye, love you."

You'll need to connect your phone via Bluetooth to use it. When you do, the phone says, "Hi there. Good to go." It also speaks aloud the numbers as you turn the rotary dial, and has a speaker phone option.

For children who love rotary dialing with a real phone, or adults who want amusement, this would be great. It might also be good for adults who don't want to hand over their smartphone when Junior gets a call. The Chatter Phone is coming soon at Best Buy.

PASSWORD CHECKUP

If you want to check the passwords stored on your iPhone, tap "Settings" and go to "Passwords." You'll see "Security Recommendations" if any of them are weak or compromised.

I use Google's Password Checkup, at passwords.google.com. It alerted me to hundreds of compromised passwords. I fixed those, but I still have 174 weak ones. Oh well. Those sites don't have any important info.

GRAPHICS HOW-TO

If you've ever wanted to design art for video games or any other application, "The Book of Inkscape, 2nd Edition," by Dmitry Kirsanov, is for you. It doesn't assume you know anything, but starts with step one, like Dorothy on the yellow brick road.

I was amazed at how user-friendly the first chapter is, given the sophistication of the subject. It doesn't matter if you've never seen a graphics program, or even a photo editor. It guides you through the creation of business cards, animations, technical and artistic drawings, and graphics for games. You also get the instructions for Inkscape's latest tools. Go to inkscape.org to download the free program.

PHONE, CAMERA TRIPOD

The makers of GooFoto Flexible Tripod sent me one for review. It works great with my cellphone camera and my point-and-shoot Canon.

I saw it for $12.59 on Amazon, where it gets great reviews. The aluminum core legs are wrapped in rubber, so they bend and twist octopus-style. This makes it easy to change the angle of your shot. Or you might want to wrap it around a post or tree limb to take a photo from on high.

APP HAPPY

Rev Call Recorder is a free app for iPhones and Androids. To avoid legal problems, ask the person you're calling if it's OK to record. My favorite 11 year-old recorded me for a homework assignment. Grandparents might want to have their best stories recorded. The app gives you the option to email your audio file or save it to Dropbox, a storage site.

INTERNUTS

• "Use Your TV as a Computer Monitor" is the title of an article in PCWorld. It shows you how to use your TV as as second screen or as your primary one. It could save you the cost of buying a giant monitor.

• InformedDelivery.usps.com is the place to sign up if you'd like to know what's coming in today's mail from the U.S. Postal Service. You get a daily email with a snapshot of the day's mail, showing the actual envelopes. Often you get more mail than the snapshot shows you, but it gives you a rough idea.

NUMBERS REPORT

Which email app is the most popular? Google's Gmail has about 1.5 billion active users. Microsoft Outlook has 400 million active users. Yahoo Mail has about 225 million active users. Mozilla Thunderbird has more than 20 million. AOL has about 2.3 million active users. But Verizon, which owns AOL, sold it. It will be bundled under the Yahoo brand, along with TechCrunch and HuffPost. By the way, you can have as many email addresses as you want, and use them for different purposes.

Joy Schwabach can be reached by email at joy.schwabach@gmail.com.