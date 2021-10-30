I sat on my son's bed the other night, talking over his shoulder as he tapped buttons on his calculator. He wasn't paying much attention to me and was likely hoping I'd leave him to his homework.

I didn't. I sat there looking around his room draped with artifacts of a boy's life. Concert posters hung with yellowing tape. A bookshelf crammed with everything he's read from early childhood picture books to school-assigned tomes. A few photographs and notes stuck to a cork bulletin board.

"Where'd you get that one?" I asked, pointing to a small brown poster with the image of a man in the background and a wolf in the foreground.

"I saw it on my English teacher's podium. I sat right in front of it for a full year. Ordered it off Amazon. I hope that's okay."

Superimposed words blurred the image of the man and the wolf. I leaned closer and realized I was looking at Jack London and words attributed to him. I read them out loud.

"I would rather be ashes than dust.

"I would rather my spark burn in brilliant blaze than it should be stifled by dry rot.

"I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet.

"The function of man is to live, not to exist.

"I shall not waste my days trying to prolong them. I shall use my time."

My son is a senior in high school. He's the fourth of six kids and has seen his older siblings leave for college. This year is his final lap in our home.

"What does this mean to you?" I asked.

"Don't waste time. Find a way to actually live," he said, adding, "It means the same for you, right?"

"Right," I replied, thinking he said it much better in the innocence of youth than I could in the experience of middle age.

Jack London lived in complexity. He's been accused of being xenophobic, a progressive, and a xenophobic progressive. Maybe he stood at diverging paths and traveled down one, then backtracked and started on the other. Maybe he hop-skipped back and forth trying to find his own humanity, a word that seemed so easily camouflaged at the turn of the 20th century.

Filled with mention of wrong paths, his books seem to highlight the peril of over-commitment to opinion, to untried, untested preferences.

It's that over-commitment to opinion that brings us to the complexity of today. We've seen those who easily capitulate to the lure of gloom. We've seen those whose cavalier attitudes have caused pain. But in this generation of confusion, there remain bedrocks of certainty.

Mankind needs equal doses of courage and compassion, discipline and direction, curiosity and commitment.

It's the wisdom to learn and the courage to adapt that separates those who are fully engaged from those who linger on the sidelines. The fully engaged find common bonds in that they'd rather be honed than honored, they'd rather be chiseled than coddled, they'd rather find virtue than fall for the acrobatics of the left or the theatrics of the right.

The fully engaged would rather endure a good man's ire than hear the hollow praise of a thousand lesser voices. That's because a good man's ire is rooted in the courage to call out wrong and the compassion to join in the journey to what's right.

These are the people who, when all truth has been laid bare, burn as brightly as the North Star. Action more than rest. Passion more than passivity. Ashes more than dust.

I remember a boy from high school, a couple of years ahead of me. Confined to a wheelchair with a degenerative condition, he knew his days would be short.

But he threw himself into his studies. He swallowed fear as his classmates carried him up and down stairs. He used his wicked sense of humor to bump slow-moving students in front of him. All the while laughing, smiling, enjoying. Ashes more than dust.

I remember a boy I taught early in my career who was blind, well before technology made the impossible an afterthought. He'd tap his red-tipped cane down the hall, counting steps, listening closely, and recording what he could.

To begin a research project, I had my students draw a 20th century year out of a hat and announce it to the class. The boy did so and, to my shame, I asked him to read it out loud. His reply was self-effacing and gentle to his forgetful teacher: "I wish I could. How about you read it and do the report for me?" The class laughed. The boy beamed. I exhaled. Ashes more than dust.

These thoughts collide in the simple bedroom of a high school senior, a youth decoding which trails to take within this world. Hopefully, he'll gain the strength to turn back when wrong and the confidence to plow forward even in darkness.

I often wonder about the pandemic's impact on today's kids. After all, in this short time, they've been witness to a paradigm shift that usually takes a generation to notice.

But I'm heartened to know them, the kids of this age. I'm strengthened in the knowledge they would rather be ashes than dust.

Steve Straessle, whose column appears every other Saturday, is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle.