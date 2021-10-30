Today’s Great American Conference games

SOUTHERN NAZARENE AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Henderson State Network 1 Sports KYXK-FM, 106.9, KVRC-FM 91.9, KDEL-FM, 100.9

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State (7-1, 7-1 GAC); Southern Nazarene (1-7, 1-7)

COACHES Scott Maxfield, 115-58 in 16th season at Henderson, 144-70 in 19th season overall; Dustin Hada, 1-7 in first season at Southern Nazarene

SERIES Henderson State leads 7-1

LAST WEEK Henderson State def. Arkansas Tech 41-38 in OT; Southern Nazarene lost to Northwestern Oklahoma State 47-27

LAST MEETING Henderson State def. Southern Nazarene 34-6 in 2019 at Arkadelphia

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State is No. 6 in the first Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The top 7 in each of Division II’s 4 regions advance to the 28-team playoff field. … Southern Nazarene is the last remaining team on Henderson’s schedule with a losing record. The Crimson Storm are 12th in the GAC in scoring offense (19.6 ppg) and 11th in scoring defense (38.9 ppg). Southern Nazarene is 12th in total offense (277.1 ypg) but ranks fourth in the GAC in total defense (368.4 ypg). Henderson is led by GAC Offensive Player of the Week Adam Morse, who passed for 522 yards in last week’s OT victory at Arkansas Tech. Morse (174-257 passing, 2,499 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs) leads the GAC in passing yards per game (312.4), completion percentage (67.8) and total offense (332.9 ypg). L’liott Curry (68-1,027 receiving, 11 TDs) is tied for the GAC lead in receptions and leads in yards.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas (3-5, 3-5 GAC); Oklahoma Baptist (5-3, 5-3)

COACHES Mike McCarty, 3-5 in first season at Southern Arkansas; Chris Jensen, 35-50 in eighth season at Oklahoma Baptist

SERIES SAU leads 5-0

LAST WEEK SAU lost to Ouachita Baptist 42-7; Oklahoma Baptist def. Southeastern Oklahoma State 43-37 in OT

LAST MEETING SAU def. Oklahoma Baptist 30-28 in 2019 in Magnolia

NOTEWORTHY Southern Arkansas needs to win its final three games to secure a winning record for first-year coach Mike McCarty. The Muleriders are eighth in the GAC in scoring offense (26.4 ppg) and ninth in scoring defense (33.5 ppg). Oklahoma Baptist is 4th in scoring offense (36.9 ppg) and sixth in scoring defense (31.6). The Bison are led by senior QB Preston Haire (2,353 passing, 28 TDs, 7 INTs) and WR Keilahn Harris (68-876 receiving, 12 TDs). SAU senior QB Hayden Mallory (1,837 passing, 16, 9) is coming off a difficult afternoon vs. Ouachita Baptist (14-28, 128, 1 TD, 1 INT). Freshman RB Jariq Scales (149-974 rushing, 5 TDs) is second in the GAC in rushing. WR Micah Small (41-697, 8) is the fourth in the GAC in receiving yards.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT SE OKLAHOMA ST.

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla.

RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello (4-4, 4-4 GAC); Southeastern Oklahoma St. (6-2, 6-2)

COACHES Hud Jackson, 38-69 in 10th season at Arkansas-Monticello; Tyler Fenwick, 7-12 in second season at Southeastern Oklahoma State, 44-41 in eighth seasons overall

SERIES SE Oklahoma St. leads 6-4

LAST WEEK UAM lost to Harding 64-7; Southeastern Oklahoma St. lost to Oklahoma Baptist 43-37 in OT

LAST MEETING UAM def. SEO 9-7 in 2019 in Magnolia

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas-Monitcello is coming off a 57-point loss to Harding, but the Boll Weevils defense held Harding to 340 total yards, below the Bisons’ season averages in rushing (360.2) and total yards (395.4) Thirty of Harding’s points — 4 TDs and a safety — came directly off 2 blocked punts, 2 interceptions and a lost fumble. … UAM sophomore QB Demilon Brown (1,562 passing, 11 TDs, 7 INTs; 487 rushing, 7 TDs) completed 17 of 29 passes for 186 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT last week … Southeastern Oklahoma State, 1-10 in 2019, is fifth in scoring offense (35.0 ppg) and third in scoring defense (24.1 ppg). UAM ranks 11th in scoring offense (20.2 ppg) and 10th in scoring defense (35.4 ppg). … SEO junior QB Daulton Hatley (2,121 passing yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs) had 12 TDs and 10 INTs. in 2019. CJ Shavers (505 rushing, 1 TD) is the leading rusher. Freshman RB Deundre Wheeler (347 rushing) has 11 TDs.

HARDING AT NW OKLAHOMA ST.

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO FM-93.7 KHBM

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding (7-1, 7-1 GAC); NWOSU (1-7, 1-7)

COACHES Paul Simmons, 37-10 in fourth season at Harding; Matt Walter, 21-42 in sixth season at NWOSU

SERIES Harding leads 11-2

LAST WEEK Harding def. UAM 64-7; NWOSU def. Southern Nazarene 47-27

LAST MEETING Harding def. NWOSU 47-14 in 2019 in Alva, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Harding is No. 2 in the first Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The top 7 in each of Division II’s 4 regions advance to the 28-team playoff field. Harding’s remaining 3 foes are a combined 3-21, and the Bisons take on a Rangers team today that won its first game last week. Harding leads the GAC and Division II in rushing (360.2 ypg), time of possession (36:27), blocked punts (4), and is No. 2 in Division II in 3rd-down conversions (.538), kick-return defense (12.69 pr) and fewest penalties per game (3.62). … NWOSU is 9th in scoring offense (22.0 ppg) and 12th in scoring defense (42.4 ppg). … QB Tanner Clarkson (155-261, 1,831, 14 TDs, 6 INT) is 6th in the GAC in passing. Senior WR Gavin Garner (42-759, 8) averages 18.0 yards per catch. Torrence Stephens (31-327, 3) is the Rangers’ second-leading receiver. Calion Baker (85-361) is 11th in the GAC in rushing.

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.)

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla.

RADIO Ouachita Radio Network: KDXEFM, 101.1 (Little Rock); KESA-FM, 100.9 (Eureka Springs); KAMD-FM, 97.1 (Camden); KZNG-AM 1340/FM 97.9/FM-105.5 (Hot Springs); KNAS-FM, 105.5 (Nashville); KQOR-FM, 105.3 (Mena); KFTBFM, 98.1 (Pine Bluff); KHGG-FM, 103.5 (Fort Smith); KILX-FM, 102.1 (De Queen)

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS OBU (7-1, 7-1 GAC), ECU (5-3, 5-3)

COACHES Todd Knight, 130-97 in 22nd season at OBU, 158-129-2 in 28th season overall; Al Johnson, 13-19 in fourth season at East Central

SERIES OBU leads 18-5

LAST WEEK OBU def. Southern Arkansas 42-7; East Central def. SW Oklahoma St, 44-34

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist def. East Central 31-3 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY OBU is No. 6 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association poll, but the Tigers are No. 8 in Division II Super Region 3 rankings, the only rankings that matter when it comes to qualifying for the 28-team playoff field. OBU has outscored its past 4 opponents 170-34 since losing to Harding in Week 4, but those 4 opponents have a combined record of 8-24. OBU’s remaining 3 foes are a combined 18-6. OBU’s offense is built around a strong offensive line and a tag-team RB combo of junior TJ Cole (1,049 rushing, 10 TDs) and freshman Kendel Givens (551 rushing, 19 TDs). Cole leads the GAC and is fifth in Division II in rushing yards; Givens leads the GAC and Division II in rushing TDs, scoring (15.0 ppg) and total points scored (114). … ECU QB Kenny Hrncir (1,454 passing, 12 TDs, 11 INTs; 240 rushing) is a dual threat. Ontario Douglas (406) and Miles Davis (312, 5) are the leading rushers.

ARKANSAS TECH AT SW OKLAHOMA ST.

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Milam Stadium, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS ATU (2-6, 2-6 GAC), SWOSU (0-8, 0-8)

COACHES Kyle Shipp, 5-14 in second season at Arkansas Tech; Chet Pobolish, 6-24 in third season at Southwestern Oklahoma State

SERIES Tied 8-8

LAST WEEK ATU lost to Henderson State 41-38 in OT, SW Oklahoma lost to East Central 44-34

LAST MEETING Tech def. SWOSU 36-35 in 2019 in Weatherford

NOTEWORTHY Tech is coming off a near-miss upset of Henderson State. The Wonder Boys tied the game with 5 seconds to play on a 5-yard pass from QB Jack Lindsey to RB Jordan Edington. Coach Shipp elected to kick the extra point with Jesus Zizumbo, and the game went into OT. … The Tech-SWOSU matchup is evenly matched statistically: Tech is seventh in the GAC in scoring offense (25.8 ppg) and SWOSU is 10th (20.6 ppg). Tech is eighth in scoring defense (32.6 ppg) and SWOSU is sixth (31.4 ppg). … Lindsey (1,481 passing, 12 TDs) leads the Wonder Boys. Freshman Joyrion Chase (407, 3) is Tech’s leading receiver. Senior RB Caleb Batie (457 rushing, 4 TDs) suffered a knee injury vs. Henderson and will miss the remainder of the season. … SWOSU QB Tanner Griffin (1,667 passing, 11) is averaging 277.8 passing yards per game after missing time with injury.