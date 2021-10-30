Tools & Toys: Equip's Single Point Hammock Stand and Cat Cave

Equip's Single Point Hammock Stand

What's to love: Hammocks are a great way to relax outdoors, and if there are not two trees close enough together to hang a hammock, this stand fills the need for a second tree.

What does it do: The stand comes in a handy carrying case for taking to the park or camping and is made of powder coated steel. Click the stand together and use the strap to connect it to a tree. The stand will hold up to 400 pounds. Hammock and hammock straps are sold separately. The stand sells for $125. To learn more visit equipoutdoors.com.

Cat Cave

What's to love: Comfy cat beds that are works of art.

What does it do: These cat beds are made of soft organic merino wool from New Zealand by artisans in Nepal. The wool, colored with plant based dyes, is hand felted into the pod-like shapes for pets that are about 22 pounds or smaller. The Cat Caves have a 7.5 inch opening and are 10.5 inches tall by 19 inches wide. Prices vary by design, but list prices start at $99. Visit CatCaveBeds.com to see all the designs.