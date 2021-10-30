Two singers sound like Simon & Garfunkel in jukebox musical at Little Rock's Robinson Center

"During any song, any audience member can close their eyes and hear Simon & Garfunkel singing," says Taylor Bloom.

He's right. Bloom, who plays Paul Simon, and Ben Cooley, who plays Art Garfunkel, sound enough like the musicians they personate to make "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" impressive indeed.

The jukebox musical opened -- kicking off a new national tour, as well as Celebrity Attractions' 2021-22 season -- Friday night at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Bloom and Cooley take the audience through the duo's history, from humble beginnings (as Tom & Jerry in the late '50s) through their '60s successes, their split in 1970 and their 1981 Concert in Central Park reunion, with video projections providing backdrop and background. Between songs, we get history and some perspective that, as Bloom puts it, "a little information that even the most devoted fans might not know."

The show features a great many, though not a complete catalog of, Simon & Garfunkel hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia" (with the audience providing part of the rhythm section), "Scarborough Fair" and "Homeward Bound." "Sound of Silence" is the lead-in; the cover of the Everly Brothers' "Bye Bye Love" is the closer.

The second act focuses almost entirely on the albums "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Bookends," and, of course, a couple of uptempo numbers from the Concert in Central Park -- stuff you would certainly be wondering why you hadn't heard shows up in the encore.

Bloom is quite a competent guitarist, but he only has to carry part of the accompaniment -- there's a top-notch live four-piece band (electric guitar, bass, keyboards and percussion, all of whom also provide backup vocals).

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" continues at 2 and 7:30 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St.. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 244-8800 or online at Ticketmaster.com.