TODAY’S SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE GAME

ARKANSAS PINE-BLUFF AT TEXAS SOUTHERN

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE PNC Stadium, Houston

RECORDS UAPB 1-6, 0-4 SWAC; Texas Southern 2-5, 1-3

TELEVISION None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff

INTERNET ESPN-Plus; uapblionsroar.com/live

COACHES Texas Southern: Clarence McKinney (3-18 in third season at Texas Southern and overall); UAPB: Doc Gamble (5-7 in second season at UAPB and overall)

SERIES Texas Southern leads 26-20-1

LAST MEETING UAPB jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead and rolled 45-13 on Nov. 23, 2019. That victory also allowed the Golden Lions to notch their first winning season since 2012. The teams were set to meet last season, but that game was canceled because of covid-19 issues within the Tigers' athletic program.

NOTEWORTHY UAPB suffered its sixth consecutive loss last week when Arkansas took a 45-3 victory in Little Rock, but Golden Lions Coach Doc Gamble believed his team put forth a good showing against a Power 5 program. "The guys weren't overwhelmed," he said. "That was good for us because sometimes you get overwhelmed by the size, but more often than not, it's the speed of the game. But I don't think that affected us at all either. We played fast, played physical. You could tell [Arkansas] prepared for us and didn't look past us at all." ... UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry is eighth in the league in passing yards with 934. Texas Southern ranks third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in total offense, but the Tigers are last in total defense. UAPB is rated ninth in both categories. ... Freshman quarterback Andrew Body has completed 63% (85 of 134) of his passes for 1,205 yards with 2 touchdown and 3 interceptions for Texas Southern. ... Kierre Crossley leads the Golden Lions in rushing with 291 yards on 72 carries. ... The Tigers have two players, Ke'Lenn Davis and Jyrin Johnson, who are among the SWAC's top 10 in receiving yards per game. ... UAPB's Jalon Thigpen is third in the conference in tackles. ... The Golden Lions will play both Grambling State (Nov. 6) and Florida A&M (Nov. 13) at home before closing out the season at Alabama A&M on Nov. 20 in a rematch of the spring SWAC title game.