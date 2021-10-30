USA Truck's 3Q profit rises to $4.8M

USA Truck Inc. reported strong 2021 third-quarter earnings this week that beat analyst expectations.

The Van Buren-based company saw a profit of $4.8 million compared with $2.3 million last year when it began to struggle with setbacks brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue rose nearly 28% to $181 million. Without fuel surcharges, it was $163.2 million for the three months that ended Sept. 30.

James Reed, USA Truck's president and chief executive officer, said his team delivered strong third-quarter profits and the highest revenue quarter in the company's history.

"We have refined our network, we have worked tirelessly to keep trucks seated and have been relentless about growing revenue per tractor," Reed said in an investor call Friday morning. The quarterly report was released Thursday after market close.

"On the logistics side, we committed early on to creating a market-leading volume engine that can thrive in up and down markets alike. And now that we've cracked that code we are focused on growing the team," he added.

On the trucking side -- revenue grew more than 16% to $15.8 million. Income increased by $1 million year over year and the operating ratio improved 40 basis points.

Revenue per tractor per week rose $689, or nearly 20%. Revenue per loaded mile increased 50 cents, or 22%, because of higher spot and contract pricing from market pressures.

On the logistics side -- revenue rose nearly 57% to $81.6 million. Income grew by $2.4 million year over year and the operating ratio improved 250 basis points.

Gross margin dollars increased 61.4% to $9.5 million compared with last year. They decreased $200,000 from the second quarter.

Gross margin percentage improved 30 basis points to 11.6% over last year. It deteriorated by 80 basis points from 12.4% in the previous quarter.

Revenue per load grew 37%, or $599 per load, over last year.

Load count increased by 4,638 loads, or more than 14%.

As of Sept. 30, total debt and finance lease liabilities was $129.1 million. The company had $96.3 million available to borrow in credit.

Analysts expected earnings to fall around 49 cents per share, according to a Yahoo Finance consensus. USA Truck's adjusted results were 57 cents per share.

Looking ahead, Reed said one of his top priorities is recruitment of more drivers.

The American Trucking Association earlier this week said the driver shortage has crept up to 80,000, a record high for the industry, as pandemic-related challenges continue and more shoppers order products online. The association's chief economist, Bob Costello, estimated that if companies don't find ways to recruit younger people, women and minorities to the largely male dominated workforce, the shortage could surpass 160,000 by 2030.

USA Truck shares rose nearly 3%, or 52 cents, to close Friday at $19.27 on the Nasdaq stock exchange.