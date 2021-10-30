West Memphis outlasts Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF -- Sophomore Dylan Greer scored on a 64-yard run to preserve a 36-28 West Memphis victory over Pine Bluff in 6A-East Conference play Friday night.

Ahead just 29-28 with 59 seconds to play and facing third and 9 from the Zebra 36, Greer took a jet sweep and broke two tackles on his way to the end zone.

"[Pine Bluff] had the numbers on the side we ran the jet sweep and we only tried the edges on them a couple times," West Memphis Coach Robert Hooks said. "Actually we would have been better off if Dylan had just hit the ground because Pine Bluff only had one timeout left. But the kid was trying to make a play."

The Blue Devils (3-6, 2-3) held off a final gasp by Pine Bluff when quarterback William Howell's pass fell incomplete near the end zone as time ran out.

West Memphis bolted to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter but saw the Zebras slice a 26-8 deficit to 29-28 with 2:09 to play in the fourth quarter.

West Memphis quarterback Bryson Jenkins tossed two touchdown passes and completed 14 of 23 passes for 224 yards.

Jenkins' back-up, sophomore Keland Mills threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Quad Brown in the third quarter.