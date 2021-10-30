Wommack recalls Hogs fondly

MOBILE, Ala. -- Being a coach's son often implies an itinerant lifestyle. Kane Wommack was by no means an exception.

He was born in Springfield, Mo., and spent a couple years in Las Vegas. But Wommack considers himself relatively lucky. Once his dad, Dave, took a job at Southern Mississippi prior to the 1994 season, the Wommack family settled down for a while.

Over the next decade-plus, Kane knew just two places as home: First Hattiesburg, Miss., then Fayetteville.

It was the latter where football became more than just part of Wommack's life.

"You were coming [to Fayetteville] to be a part of the rich tradition and history of Arkansas football," Wommack told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this week. "When you walk around that campus, when you're in that stadium, you feel like you are part of something bigger than yourself."

Wommack, now in his first season as head coach at South Alabama, will have to wait until next season for a homecoming of sorts when the Jaguars play at Arkansas State. But he's already leading a Division I program at just 34 years old because of a football career that blossomed in the Natural State.

The Wommack family arrived in Fayetteville when Kane was an eighth-grader and he played for the Fayetteville Bulldogs throughout high school before joining the Razorbacks for the 2005 season.

Although Dave -- who would later serve as the Red Wolves' defensive coordinator in 2011 -- had recently departed for a job leading defensive backs at South Carolina, Kane opted to stay home. He reaped the rewards, playing fullback and tight end for an Arkansas team loaded with backfield talent in Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Peyton Hills.

Wommack had just two carries for 5 yards in 2006 as part of a Razorback squad that went 9-3 and won Arkansas' most recent SEC Western Division title. He learned both from offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and his teammates, but Wommack revered Coach Houston Nutt.

"Houston Nutt was just one of the most tremendous and dynamic motivators that you'll ever see in the game," Wommack said. The way he was able to feel the pulse of a football team and recognize the message that they needed in order to best give themselves an opportunity to win that next week was something that I carry.

Wommack had studied the Razorback coach so intimately for several years that when he arrived that first summer, he knew exactly what he wanted to perform for one of Arkansas' freshman skit nights.

"I did about a 5-7-minute monologue and I think I had the whole team rolling," Wommack recalled. "I had every mannerism, every enunciation and used all his catchphrases over the last [few] years to to really take a fun jab at him."

Wommack transferred to Southern Miss after his sophomore season, finishing out with the Golden Eagles. He then bounced between coaching gigs, leading the quarterbacks at Tennessee-Martin in 2010, helping with the defensive line at Jacksonville State in 2011 and assisting with safeties at Ole Miss in 2012 and 2013.

Come 2014, Wommack took the defensive coordinator position at Eastern Illinois only to jump to South Alabama for the same role two years later. Wommack was eventually hired in 2018 by Indiana Coach Tom Allen -- the pair had worked together at Ole Miss -- to coach linebackers, and the Hoosiers promoted him to defensive coordinator the following season.

That all set Wommack up for a return to Mobile in December when he replaced former Central Arkansas Coach Steve Campbell as the Jaguars' head coach.

The results have been mixed thus far. South Alabama ripped through its first three non-conference games but has gone just 1-3 in Sun Belt play -- its lone win came two weeks ago against lowly Georgia Southern.

Still, there's a comfort along Alabama's Gulf Coast. Wommack and his wife, Melissa, have three young sons and are ready to build something in Mobile, both for their family and the Jaguars' program.

"It makes things easier when you're in a place...that you absolutely adore," Wommack said. "There's a quality of life that we can create here for every single person in our building, and for me, that's unique as a coach's son."