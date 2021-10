WYNNE 47 FORREST CITY 0

FORREST CITY -- Visiting Wynne (8-1, 6-0 5A-East) used a dominant offensive effort to cruise by Forrest City (2-7, 1-5).

The Yellowjackets secured an early lead by scoring 28 first-quarter points and used their defense to ensure the Mustangs couldn't mount a comeback.

Wynne continued piling on in the middle two quarters to keep their perfect conference record intact.