3A VOLLEYBALL FINALS Paris denies Hackett three-peat

HOT SPRINGS -- Alyssa Komp picked up a birthday gift to remember on Saturday afternoon at Bank OZK Arena.

The senior outside hitter helped Paris to a 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 win over 3A-West Conference rival Hackett in the Class 3A state volleyball championship on her 18th birthday.

Komp also earned tournament MVP honors, finishing with a match-high 7 kills to go with 12 digs and 4 blocks as Paris (27-5-1) claimed its fifth state title in the past seven years, the first since 2018.

The Lady Eagles also avenged a loss to Hackett (26-3-2) in last year's state title match.

Paris Coach Jordan Devine said the difference for her team was its mindset after the Lady Eagles defeated Hackett in the district tournament final a little more than a week ago. The Lady Hornets won both regular-season matchups.

"I really think it was the girls' mentality that changed," said Devine, who did not coach in the district tournament after giving birth to twins a little more than a week ago. "Especially when they won in that district finals, that was the game-changer for them.

"They figured out they can do this. ... They just got in their heads they weren't going to lose today."

Komp agreed.

"We've had struggles trying to beat them and then we finally did it," Komp said. "And then coming into state, we knew we could do it. So we just had to push through."

Paris finished each set strong. The Lady Eagles scored four of the final five points to win a ultra-competitive opening set 25-23. That came after trailing 22-21. They also finished the second set with a 10-2 flurry, then sealed the deal with a 6-0 spurt in the third to take control.

Hackett put together a 5-2 mini-run for a 16-15 lead, but 6-0 senior middle Akira Robinson responded with two blocks and kill in that 6-0 spree for a 21-15 advantage. Paris pushed the lead to 24-18, but Hackett turned back three match points before finally succumbing.

Komp had plenty of help offensively for the Lady Eagles. Jacee Hart tied with Komp for a match-high seven kills, while Brailey Forst added six kills and Robinson five. Hart also contributed 12 assists, 15 digs and 3 aces.

Robinson added a match-high six blocks (four solos) and Rachel O'Neal had a match-high 17 digs for the Lady Eagles.

Hackett Coach Bridget Freeman said her young team felt some anxiety on the big stage despite going for a third straight state championship.

"I have a very young team. At one point, my front line consisted of two sophomores and a freshman," Freeman said. "That's a lot of nerves to be playing with in that situation. I got them settled for a little bit, then they would get rattled again.

"I never felt like we stepped up to play the game we're used to playing. We just didn't play defense all the around like we usually do. We're usually pretty solid blocks and scrappy defenders, and we didn't have that like we normally do."

Freshman Makenzie Freeman led Hackett with six kills, while Alona Rothwell contributed four blocks -- including three solos.