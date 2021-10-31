6A STATE VOLLEYBALL FINALS Fayetteville sweeps Springdale Har-Ber, goes back-to-back

HOT SPRINGS -- Fayetteville saved its best for last Saturday evening at Bank OZK Arena and claimed back-to-back Class 6A state volleyball titles.

The Lady Bulldogs controlled the first two sets and outlasted Springdale Har-Ber in the third for a 25-17, 25-14, 28-26 victory over the Lady Wildcats, avenging two regular-season losses.

The first two matches were highly competitive, five-set affairs. But the title match wasn't that way at all, save a segment late in the third set.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1031volley6a/]

Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan said the Lady Bulldogs (32-4) were motivated and ready to win a state championship.

"We talked about 'No fear, no fear, no fear,' " Phelan said. "We got to stay aggressive, and we came out and were really aggressive.

"My kids came out with with a lot of energy in set one and set two and even in set three. I think they know that feeling and at the end of the day, they just wanted to chase that so hard. It was like herding cats to keep them in the locker room. It was just a total team effort, total team buy-in to get that trophy."

Junior setter Kennedy Phelan, who earned tournament MVP honors, moved the ball around to get different players involved the entire match. The Florida State commit finished with 42 assists and added 14 digs and 3 aces.

Kennedy Phelan said the team went to work to minimize mistakes the day after its second five-set loss to Har-Ber.

"We just worked on our defense and our serve-receive and got honed in to making as few mistakes as possible," she said. "And really just giving our all. We had nothing to lose at that point."

Fayetteville played steady the entire match, but was especially strong in the first two sets. It trailed only briefly in each set. Har-Ber tied it at 12-12 in the opening set, but Maddie LaFata crushed one cross court and the Lady Wildcats never led again in that set.

It was similar in set two. Har-Ber scored three of the first four points, but Fayetteville surged with an 8-1 run and rolled from there.

Outside hitter Brooke Rockwell led the way with a match-high 15 kills, while Maddie LaFata had 12. But Regan Harp contributed seven, Sydni Adams five and Sophie Snodgrass three.

Fayetteville libero Ashley Ruff also had a match-high 17 digs, while Rockwell added 15 to register a double-double.

Har-Ber (33-2) tried to push the match to a fourth set, wiping out a four-point deficit late and had set point at 24-23. But Fayetteville responded. The teams traded points at 24, 25 and 26 before the Lady Bulldogs finally went back-to-back to end it.

Har-Ber Coach Cassie Loyd said the Lady Wildcats were definitely tentative especially in the first two sets. It was Har-Ber's first trip to the final since 2017 and the Lady Wildcats dropped to 0-5 all-time in state championship matches.

"When we stepped on the court, I think we got a little bit timid. We got a little bit reserved," Loyd said. "So instead of playing to win a state championship, we were playing not to lose a state championship. And I think that mentality is what led us to where we're at now.

But Loyd credited Fayetteville with outplaying Har-Ber.

"Fayetteville was really aggressive from the serving line. They were really aggressive on the attack," Loyd said.

Jordan Benford led Har-Ber with nine kills, while Kat Cooper added eight. Setter Caylan Koons put up a double-double with 27 assists and 10 digs, while Jose McCroskey added a team-best 13 digs for the Lady Wildcats, who will graduate 14 of 15 on the varsity roster.