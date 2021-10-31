A'Haunting We Will Go: Bella Vista neighbors create drive-by Trail of Fears

Teah Bidwell says Halloween is in her blood; she was, after all, born on Oct. 31.

"I was not allowed to decorate for Halloween growing up, but when I purchased my own house, it dawned on me that I could," she says with obvious glee. "My very first year decorating was in 2013 with a simple string of lights. I was so happy to have that silly string of lights!"

Bidwell's passion for decorating grew, and after she moved to Bella Vista, it began to spread. She discovered a neighbor had also created a yard display, and then she put out a call on Bella Vista pages on Facebook. This year, the Trail of Fears has grown to 23 houses, including one in Bentonville and three in Pea Ridge.

"I think it is because millennials like myself have such fond memories of going door to door trick or treating or living on streets with plenty of decorated homes," Bidwell says of the event's popularity. "It seems like it has faded over the years, but with millennials now being parents, we want to share the fun with our kids!

"There is a more innocent theme with outdoor decor, and it can be a midway point for kids that want to see fun decor with a little creepiness but aren't quite ready for an enclosed haunted house."

(Courtesy Photos/Teah Bidwell)

