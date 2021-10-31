ARKANSAS ACHIEVERS

• Arkansas Rice has awarded more than $17,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in the Rice Reps Program. Recipients are Kristin Lehmann, Mary Frances Oxner, Emma Gardner, Magon James, Samia Smith, Conner Simpson, Claudia Ponce, Reese Hargrove, Zackery Holloway, Hunter Hayes, Emma King and Alexis Adams.

• University Housing awarded the Fall 2021 Housing Family Scholarship to three University of Arkansas, Fayetteville students who have a family member affiliated with the office. Recipients are Eleanor Adams, a sophomore from Farmington majoring in marketing; Landin 'Noni' Madewell, a first-year student from Prairie Grove majoring in art history; and Lexie Madewell, a junior from Prairie Grove majoring in finance.

• Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough has been awarded the City Manager of the Year Award by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police at its 53rd annual AACP conference awards banquet. He was cited for his efforts working with other officials in Hot Springs and Garland County to combat the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and his support for the Hot Springs Police Department for new equipment and dealing with the loss of a fallen officer.

• Dr. Gene Shelby, Garland County health officer, and Bill Burrough, Hot Springs city manager, have been named co-recipients of the Hot Springs Civitan Club's "Citizen of the Year" award for 2021. They were cited for their work in dealing with the covid-19 outbreak.

• Dave and Jenny Marrs have been named National Angels in Adoption honorees by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. The Bentonville couple were nominated by U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., for their advocacy of adoption and other critical services for children in Arkansas and around the world.

• Six University of Arkansas at Fort Smith students will receive $1,000 from the Alumni Legacy Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. This year's scholarship students are Hannah Green of Magazine High, a sophomore in the bachelor of nursing program; Katelyn Sosebee of Greenwood High, a junior media communication major; Jillian Cochran of Poteau, Okla., High, a sophomore biology major; Raquel Spencer of Fort Smith-Southside High, a sophomore chemistry major; Mary Roberts of Fort Smith-Northside High, a senior business administration major; and Hannah Michiala Deaver, home-schooled, a senior in the bachelor of nursing science program. Green, Cochran, Roberts and Deaver received the scholarship last year, as well.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.