BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALTUS Tina L. Christian, 8805 Green Point Drive, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jerry W. Christian Jr., 8805 Green Point Drive, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
AMITY Frank Dale Jackson II, 178 Sugar Loaf Road, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN David Bell Moses, 774 Mango Loop, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
Amy JoAnn Moses, 774 Mango Loop, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB Felicia A. Dinwiddie, 208 S. Collison Ave., Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Timothy Summerville, 1885 Arch St., Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
Emily Summerville, 1885 Arch St., Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
BEECH GROVE Jayme Lynn Walker, 1428 Greene Road 208, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Sarah Sylvia Bell, 1 Portsbury Lane, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jesse Rey Cheek, 3 Royston Lane, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Amber Lovisa Cheek, 3 Royston Lane, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
BENTON Alicia Eckhardt, 603 Terry Drive, Apt. 3, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
Mary H. Franklin, PO Box 6, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Kevin W. Rudulph, 1701 SW Stonegrove Road, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kylie D Rudulph, 1701 SW Stonegrove Road, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
BISMARCK Barbara Denise Winfrey, PO Box 428, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Kourtney L. Wilkey, 4402 Hanover Drive, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
CABOT Therese Ellen Gurke, 125 Bluebird Lane, Unit D, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 7.
John T. Howard, P.O. Box 970, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
Charlene L. Howard, P.O. Box 970, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Keisha LaToya Hardiman, P.O. Box 72, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Liporchia Nicole Cobbs, P.O. Box 1270, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
Ruby Francisca Scates, PO Box 541, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO William Earnest Langford, 821 Mallard Drive, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Dossie Lee Frazier, 3504 E. Main St., Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
EL PASO Dwayne Stephen Boswell, 124 Brittney Lane, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kristen Rene Boswell, 124 Brittney Lane, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Larry James Novotny, 18821 Shoreline Way, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
Walter Owen Hadley, 678 W. Partridge Drive, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kirsten Hadley, 678 W. Partridge Drive, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
Teresa D Hamilton, 1764 N. Leverett Ave., Apt. 247, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
John Loren Stanley, 861 Queen Annes Lace Drive, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Lois Stanley, 861 Queen Annes Lace Drive, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Maria Cristina Taamneh, 1319 S. Splash Drive, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Nicholas A Neilson, 509 N. College Ave., Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Makinsie Brae Underwood, 3400 Duke Avenue, No. 16, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Darrell William Henslee, 310 Ashley Road, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
Debbie Kay Henslee, 310 Ashley Road, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
HARRELL Jerralean Neal, P.O. Box 165, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Jacob R. Brooks, 1417 W. Main St., Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Christina McMellon, 706 Richard St., Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
Doug Maranda, 104 S. Lakeland Point, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL David F. Jones, 112 Outler Lane, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
Leah M. Jones, 112 Outler Lane, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
James Terry Criddle, 613 School St., Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
Freida Gail Lambert, 613 School St., Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Thomas Clark, 7 Sombrecama Lane, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Daina Georgette Martin, 6100 Langley Drive, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
Naomi G. McCoy, 1010 N. First St., Apt. E-24, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
George Gibson Jr., 207 Foxwood Drive, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Phillip Yielding, 3101 Carnaby Street, Apt. C-103, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Michael Sallas, 136 CR 305, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
Karen Sallas, 136 CR 305, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
JUNCTION CITY Robert Barker, 1527 Mt. Willie Road, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Carolyn Sue Barker, 1527 Mt. Willie Road, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Oscar C. Holmes, 4708 Timberland Drive, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kimberly L. Holmes, 4708 Timberland Drive, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tameka Jackson, 16 Sheraton Drive, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
Joyce Ann Lovelace, 8701 I-30, Apt. 29, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
Markesha L. Black, 57 Broadmoor Drive, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
Twyana Rhodes-Banks, P. O. Box 7815, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 7.
Hazel L. Morgan, No. 7 Labette Court, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 7.
Miriam G. Marshall, 8219 Doyle Springs Road, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Corey Terrelle Thomas, 5911 Lancaster Road, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Caje Cooley, 8 Coolwood Drive, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kyle A. Mennenga, 3400 S. Bowman Road, Apt. 719, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
Saqusia Millbrooks, 5408 Halifax Drive, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
Aaron Russell Dorton, 501 Napa Valley Drive, Apt. 802, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
Steven Wilson, 1900 Reservoir Road, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Edward Lee Sells, 114 Thomas Drive, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
Natessa L. Scarborough, 211 E. Fifth St., Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
Susan Ann Clark, 8 Apache Circle, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
LYNN Adam Clay Jennings Davis, 259 Rainwater St., Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Helen Venita Keener, 1640 E. Main St., Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Bobby Ray Smith, 929 Columbia Road 25, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Barbara A. Holliman, 830 Division St., Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Byron A Porchia, 110 Cabanel Drive, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
Joale Hale, 7363 River Pointe Drive, Apt. 6, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
MONTICELLO Calvin Demetrius Whitaker Jr., 547 S. Gabbert, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
NEWARK Bradley H. McCraw, 217 Vine St., Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Anansa C. Thompson, 605 Ellen Drive, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
Brian K Lindsey, 5901 JFK Blvd., Bldg. 4 Apt. 402, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
Brooke Slais, 1 Bridgeway Road, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Eddie M. Bright, 110 W. Alicia St., Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Wyman Earl Atwood, 2337 Ark. 139, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tanginna A. Atwood, 2337 Ark. 139, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kingston Lee Edgar, 619 W. Poplar, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kevin Tatum, 9003 Ark. 358, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kathryn Tatum, 9003 Ark. 358, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
PARKDALE Joe Milton Beard, 1166 Empire Road, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 7.
PEA RIDGE Adam W. McCallister, 4995 Lucas Lane, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
PETTIGREW Jaimie Anthony Granados, 25086 Ark. 16, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jimmy Earl Dutton, P. O. Box 1, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
Nicole Michaela Dutton, P. O. Box 1, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Veronica Irby, 412 Talbot St., Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jennifer McElroy, 7815 Whiteville Road, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 7.
Devonna Garza, 9010 Pine Meadow, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sylvester Washington, 21 Nottingham Lane, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Rupert Franklin Hall III, 2070 Springview Road, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
REDFIELD Scott Aaron Mabry, 1398 N. Ark. 365, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
Madeline Noel Mabry, 1398 N. Ark. 365, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Ricky Dale Laughlin, 100 N. Dixieland Road D2, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 7.
ROYAL Tonia N. Neal, 117 Dogwood Springs Trail, Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Joy Giese, 112 Mooncrest Way, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN David A. Hunt, 703 N. Oak St., Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
Cassandra Leigh Howton, 11 Southerland Court, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Lawrence Darell Blackburn, 706 Chateau Ave., Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kari Denise Hook, 4168 Ferns Valley Loop, Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
STEPHENS Lindsay Ellen Walters, 405 W. Ruby, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 7.
Ketia Annette Torrence, 391 Sawmill Road, Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Cynthia M. Castro, 330 Pinehurst Street, No. 238, Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Robert Saunders, 121 Henry St., Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
WARREN Jessika Lynn Seymore, 307 E .Pine St., Oct. 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Gwendolyn D. Brown, 809 Foxwood St., Oct. 22, 2021, Chapter 11.
WHITE HALL Christopher A. Carnal, 121 Carolina Drive, Oct. 26, 2021, Chapter 13.