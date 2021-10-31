Best-sellers

Fiction

THE BUTLER by Danielle Steel. The working relationship between a man and woman from different worlds develops into something new for them.

HARLEM SHUFFLE by Colson Whitehead. Ray Carney, a family man who sells furniture on 125th Street, gets a new clientele made up of vicious and unsavory characters.

THE BOOK OF MAGIC by Alice Hoffman. The fourth book in the Practical Magic series. Three generations of Owens women try to save a young man's life.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

SILVERVIEW by John Le Carre. A London spy chief's investigation brings him to a quiet seaside town where Julian Lawndsley has relocated and opened a bookstore.

APPLES NEVER FALL by Liane Moriarty. The Delaney siblings suspect their father of causing the disappearance of their mother.

CLOUD CUCKOO LAND by Anthony Doerr. An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.

THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

STATE OF TERROR by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny. In the wake of the previous administration's mishandling of international affairs, new Secretary of State Ellen Adams confronts interconnected global threats.

Nonfiction

THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

TO RESCUE THE REPUBLIC by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney. The Fox News chief political anchor recounts challenges faced by Ulysses S. Grant.

THE BOYS by Ron Howard and Clint Howard. The Howard brothers credit their success in Hollywood to their Midwestern parents Rance and Jean.

PERIL by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The Washington Post journalists detail the dangers and challenges during the transition to the Biden presidency.

MIDNIGHT IN WASHINGTON by Adam Schiff. The U.S. representative from California describes risks to our democracy and the resurgence of autocracy.

THE BEATLES: GET BACK by the Beatles. The story of the making of the band's final album, gathered from transcripts of their conversations.

TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian American heritage, meals and mishaps.

VANDERBILT by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The CNN host and descendant of the Vanderbilt family charts the rise and fall of this American dynasty.

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.