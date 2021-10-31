Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Oct. 11

Shaniqua Wilson, El Dorado, son.

Oct. 13

Logan and Hannah Taylor, Danville, son.

Jerry and Alexandria Valdez, Conway, son.

Oct. 14

Christian and Jessica Bartholomew, Searcy, daughter.

Oct. 15

Henry and Cherry Hamburg, Conway, son.

John and Maitland Webb, Jacksonville, daughter.

Lasheia Johnson and Derrick Cones, Bearden, daughter.

Oct. 17

Brandon and Joy Love, Little Rock, daughter.

Alexander and Catarina Young, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 18

Christopher and Victoria Flowers, Little Rock, daughter.

Johnny and Christina Porch, North Little Rock, son.

Solomon and Avis Phifer, Maumelle, daughter.

Oct. 20

Makayla Washington and Anfreney Daniels, Little Rock, daughter.

Joshua and Kayleah Carlton, Bryant, daughter.

Mark Jr. and Abby Ring, Benton, son.

Andrew and Tori Carle, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 21

Aaron and Hayley Bennett, Cabot, daughter.

Nevaeh Wade and James Hodson, Little Rock, son.

Jocelyn Holmes and Tavell Owens, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 22

Andrew II and Ami Jackson, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 23

Heather Abner, Ward, daughter.

Oct. 24

Jasmine Brown and Aredious Kelly, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 25

Tony and Charlotte Highfill, Jacksonville, son.

LaQuan and Tanisha Jones, Sherwood, daughter.

Oct. 26

Erin Savage and Chris Moore, Bauxite, daughter.

Deswa'la Gibson and Daniel Jackson Jr., Little Rock, son.

Tom and Maddy Brown, White Hall, daughter.

Oct. 27

Michael and Arlie Cloud, North Little Rock, daughter.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Sept. 28

Liyah Martinez and Charles Spencer Jr., Maumelle, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Sept. 20

Emily Riddell and Conner Owen, Pearcy, daughter.

Sept. 23

Ashley Thomas and Christopher Sheard, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 24

Chelsea Smith and Tavris Taylor, North Little Rock, son.

Saniya Smith and Maleak Henderson, North Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 25

Mariah Sessums and Jeremy Norvell, Paragould, son.

Mariel Diaz and Guadalupe Garcia, Little Rock, son.

Robert and Jessica Bear, Benton, son.

Sept. 27

Suzanne Myers and Bailey Efird, Benton, daughter.

Sept. 28

Ashanti Jones, North Little Rock, son.

Heather Baker, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 29

Caleb and Hannah Mayden, North Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 1

Porshay Marshall, Little Rock, daughter.

Katherine Romero and Andre Moss, Brinkley, son.

Oct. 2

Raven Fitzpatrick and Jonathan Gaither, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 3

Angel and Cindy Rodriguez, North Little Rock, son.

Oct. 4

Jamell and Jessica Denham, Maumelle, daughter.

Oct. 7

Steven and Ashley Hemberger, Little Rock, daughter.

Christopher and Brandy Bradley, Jonesboro, son.

Jordan and Rachel Grillo, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 8

Megan Battles and Keathric Brown, Sherwood, son.

Oct. 10

Kpewedie and Lydia Talabi, Bryant, daughter.

Claire Rillera and Hilton Hoover, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 12

Cremonia Bridges, Little Rock, son.

Brianna Robinson and Kenneth Hogan, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 13

Hunter and Lauren Korte, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 14

Seth and Kimberly Tucker, Concord, son.

Oct. 15

Altaf and Sonam Charania, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 16

Andrea Jefferson, Little Rock, daughter.

Jarod and Chadaporn Lavender, North Little Rock, son.

Oct. 17

Kourtney Walker, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 18

Tierra Sumpter, North Little Rock, son.

Oct. 20

Mitzi Padilla and Diego Alvarec, Mabelvale, son.

Oct. 22

LeBria Major and DeJuan Hamlin, Little Rock, daughter.

Sandra Juarez and Hugo Hernandez, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 23

Jackson and Cherish Keener, Benton, son.

Oct. 25

Jeffrey and Amy Grooms, Maumelle, son.

Asijah Yarbrough, Malvern, daughter.