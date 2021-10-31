Brothers arrested in killing on Texas side of Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Two brothers have been arrested on murder charges in the Monday shooting death of a 17-year-old Texas High School student.

Kamorion Meachem, 18, and Kieran Meachem, 19, have been booked into the Bi-State jail, according to Texarkana, Texas, police. Bail has been set at $1 million for each.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Ulises Martinez.

Detectives said they have determined that there was an altercation between Kamorion Meachem and Martinez at Texas High School earlier in the day. After they were both suspended, they continued to communicate with each other and eventually met on Sidney Drive to fight a little before 2 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

At some point during that fight, which also involved several other teenagers, Martinez was shot once in the chest, police said. He died at the scene.

Several people, including the Meachems, were transported from the scene and interviewed by detectives at the Police Department, authorities said. The two brothers were later arrested.