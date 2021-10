Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Kinco Construction, 8820 Carti Way, Little Rock, $28,719,925.

Nabholtz Construction, 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, $1,864,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 322 Main St., Little Rock, $237,756.

RESIDENTIAL

Kevin Hughes Construction, 110 Hallen Court, Little Rock, $1,500,000.

Jim Pace Homes, 2120 Garfield St., Little Rock, $475,000.

Warfield Homes, 41 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $410,000.

DKS Custom Homes, 28 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $410,000.

DKS Custom Homes, 26 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

Big Rock RC, 1 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 3 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 4 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 5 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 7 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 9 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 10 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 11 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 12 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 14 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 15 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 16 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 17 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 18 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 19 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 20 Gateway Cove, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 102 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 103 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 104 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 106 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 107 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 108 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 109 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 110 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 111 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 112 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 115 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 116 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 117 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 118 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 119 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 120 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 121 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 122 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 123 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 124 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 125 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 126 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Big Rock RC, 128 Gateway Drive, Alexander, $224,900.

Graham Smith Construction, 220 Copper Way, Little Rock, $200,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 222 Copper Way, Little Rock, $200,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 30 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 32 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Thomas Ferstl, 4824 Hillcrest St., Little Rock, $125,000.

Blusky restoration, 4725 Hoffman Road, Little Rock, $98,646.

Davidson Engineering, 3 Petress Court, Little Rock, $80,000.