The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72113

• 12075 Paul Eells Dr., A103, residential, Megan Lewis, 6:20 a.m. Oct. 18, property valued at $425.

72114

• 1616 Crutcher, residential, Richard Givens Jr., 5 p.m. Oct.20, property valued at $100.

72116

• Six E. 56th Place, residential, Kevin White, 5:06 p.m. Oct. 22, property valued at $750.

72117

• 621 Mills, residential, Amanda Ferguson, 10 a.m. Oct. 15, property valued at $2,200.

• 124 Eureka Gardens Road, commercial, The Handy Pantry, 5:28 a.m. Oct. 17, property valued at $4,909.

• 132 Marvin, residential, Lakeia Givens, 3 p.m., Oct. 17, property valued at $660.

• 2124 Arkansas 161, commercial, Sonic Drive In, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $460.

72118

• 5221 Allen, residential, Jalice Richardson, 11:27 a.m. Oct. 19, property value unknown.

• 5221 Allen, residential, Bralin Green, 11:44 a.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $800.

• 5012 Longview Dr., residential, Kristen Hogue, 5:15 p.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $125.

• 3801 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, LyQuita Dockery, 8:48 p.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $2,028.