Cases rise by 464, hospitalizations fall

Covid-19 hospitalizations and active cases continued to decline throughout Arkansas, according to data published Saturday by the state Department of Health.

The state added 464 cases Saturday, 711 fewer active, or currently infectious, covid-19 cases as compared with a week earlier.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The state recorded 17 more deaths Saturday.

There were seven fewer covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals Saturday than Friday and 45 fewer than on Oct. 23, according to the data. Ninety Arkansans were on ventilators Saturday, the second day in a row that fewer than 100 people were on ventilators for the first time in more than three months.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

The number of patients in intensive care dropped by six to 155, continuing to be at the lowest level since July 5.

Meanwhile, vaccine doses given per day have been above 1,000 since Tuesday, a pattern that the state has not seen since the end of August.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

"These are great signs of the work we have done so far," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Saturday. "We must continue being vigilant and keep increasing vaccinations."

On Saturday, 13,458 shots were given, 1,445 more than Friday and 3,609 more than Oct. 23.

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed an emergency use low-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Friday, and Arkansas could receive its first doses for this age group as early as this week, state epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still must sign off on the FDA endorsement. Providers won't start administering it until the CDC issues guidance based on the recommendations of an advisory committee that's to meet Tuesday.

So far, 1,397,358 Arkansans ages 12 and older are fully immunized against covid-19, according to Health Department data.

The state has seen 512,994 cases of covid-19 since March 2020, and 8,370 Arkansans have died of the virus, including 17 recorded by the Health Department on Saturday.

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]

Benton County had the most new covid-19 cases Saturday with 46, Sebastian County had 34 and Washington County had 33.