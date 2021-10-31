Census numbers shift sales tax revenue in Benton, Washington counties

FAYETTEVILLE -- The results of the 2020 U.S. Census have been applied to county sales taxes in both Benton and Washington counties, increasing revenue for some local governments and decreasing revenue for others.

Bobby Hill, Washington County treasurer, said the census was slower in being completed than in the past. The data is usually available around March in the year after the census, but 2020 numbers are just now being applied to the countywide 1% sales tax, he said. For countywide sales taxes, the total revenue is divided among the county and cities on a per capita basis.

Hill said the delay boosted Washington County revenue in 2021 by about $500,000. But with the new numbers now in use, he said the county's share of sales tax revenue will drop about 2%.

"For Washington County we're estimating a drop in revenue of about $900,000 next year," Hill said. "That's about 60% from the general fund and 40% from the road fund."

Hill said after the 2010 census, it took five years for the county's sales tax revenue to return to the level it had been. Overall, he said, the county's finances won't suffer because of a countywide property reappraisal done last year.

"The property reassessments will increase our revenue by about $1 million over last year," Hill said. "So, that should be a wash. We're not hurting too much."

Brenda Peacock, Benton County comptroller, said county government's share of Benton County's 1% sales tax is dropping about 3.5%, which means the county will likely see a drop in revenue of about $2.5 million. With the economic growth in Northwest Arkansas, Peacock said the county is estimating its sales tax revenue from the countywide tax will be about $11.8 million. The county budgeted for about $10.5 million in sales tax revenue in 2021.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said the preliminary information he has seen indicated Benton County will also benefit from a property tax reappraisal, done in Benton County this year. With that, he sees little change in the county's overall budget.

"The short answer is we're going to budget for a small decrease in sales tax but we do anticipate an increase in property taxes that will more than offset any reduction in sales taxes," Moehring said.

Cities will also see changes in the revenue they receive from the countywide sales tax, based on their new per capita share of the overall population. In Washington County, Fayetteville's share grew about 2%, according to figures gathered by Hill. At the same time, while Springdale grew in population, it's share of the population, and its share of the countywide sales tax revenue, decreased just over 1%.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said Thursday the city staff is still working on the 2022 budget so he didn't have final numbers for the changes in sales tax revenue. In 2020, Springdale received about $14.7 million from the Washington County sales tax. Sprouse said, with the growth in the area expected to continue, he doesn't thank a 1% change is significant.

"Our own city sales tax, we're up over 13% for the year," Sprouse said. "So, if the county sales tax revenue does drop it's going to more than absorb that."

Sprouse added Springdale also receives some money from Benton County's 1% sales tax revenue for the portion of the city in Benton County. In 2020, Springdale received about $1.7 million from the Benton County sales tax. He said that part of the city is growing and should continue to grow. The 2020 census figures show that part of Springdale will now receive about 3.2% of the county sales tax revenue, up from 2.9%.

Other cities are dealing with expected increases or decreases in revenue as part of their normal budget process.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said his city should receive more money, with the city's share of the tax revenue increasing from about 4.3% to 6.3%. Centerton typically receives from $220,000 to $230,000 each month from its share of the county sales tax. The city will be conservative, setting a budget amount and any additional revenue will be available for other uses during the year, Edwards said.

"We usually look at doing mid-year adjustments to our budget," Edwards said.

In Bella Vista, Mayor Peter Christie said his city is expecting a drop of about $800,000 in sales tax revenue from the countywide 1% sales tax. Christie said preliminary information he has seen shows the property reappraisal should make up at least half that drop. He said the city's initial budget requests included some new personnel in several departments and those will probably not be funded.