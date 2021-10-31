Church provides fun at Kingdom Fall Fest

For 3-year-old Bella Lightsey, Saturday was filled with magic ... made more so by the unicorn she won, the Italian ice cream, the games and especially the ability to dress up as a witch for the Kingdom Fall Fest held at the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County on Short Reeker Street.

"I love everything," she said enthusiastically as she stood near one of the little kids' games.

The Fall Fest has been hosted by the Kingdom of God Ministries for about the past decade and included games, activities, barbecue and more.

The free event started at 10 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m.

By noon, there were about 200 kids racing around the club's grounds.

"We want the community, especially the kids, to feel welcome," Kingdom of God Ministries pastor Alvin Robertson said.

The church's goal was to give them a safe way to celebrate Halloween, a day that's often associated with children and trick-or-treating for candy.

Covid-19 kept many kids home last year and possibly again this year, so the event gave them a chance to get outside. Robertson, who grew up near the Boys and Girls Club, also wanted to offer them a safe daytime way to enjoy the day.

For many kids, just being outside was a treat, said Cassandra Watson, mother of Emily Gibson, 7, and Ja'mayia Jackson, 4.

Watson's two daughters were dressed up for Halloween and enjoying Italian ice cream for the first time.

"It's good," said Emily.

Robertson said he was glad organizers included the Italian ice truck because it gives the community a chance to have a new experience.

"Many of the adults here haven't even tried it," Robertson said.

Treveon Russell, 11, was there to spend the day with his friends and "have a good time."

He was attempting to remove blocks from an oversize Jenga-like activity, with a little guidance from Jasmine Carlson, an event volunteer and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff softball player.

"I wanted to come out and help the community," she said.

Kat Spencer, a Kingdom of God Ministries member and Fall Fest organizer, said, "We have about 30 to 35 volunteers."

These included members of the UAPB softball team and sorority, members of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, and members of the Pine Bluff Fire Department (PBFD) Station 2.

Kids were climbing in and out of the truck the Fire Department drove to the event, but Lt. Fred Bateman said it was about more than just fun.

"We want kids to get comfortable with us. In an emergency, we want them to come to us, not run from us," Bateman said.

Donations by church members and sponsors such as Tyson, Walmartand Burger King made the event possible.

Robertson said, "We want the kids to know that no matter who they are, they are loved."

Emily Gibson, 7, was dressed up for Halloween and enjoying the free Italian Ice. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

A Kingdom of God Ministries church member and volunteer mans the smoker for Saturday's Kingdom Fall Fest on the grounds of the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)