North Little Rock notebook

City to establish diversity alliance

The city is creating the North Little Rock Diversity Equity Inclusion Alliance to help "unify" the city.

Mayor Terry Hartwick plans a news conference Tuesday at City Hall to announce creation of the alliance, which he says fulfills a campaign promise he made to promote diversity in the city.

Arnessa Bennett, director of special projects for the mayor's office, has been tapped to lead the North Little Rock Diversity Equity Inclusion Alliance, whose stated mission is to "respect each other, listen to each other, and embrace different cultures."

Vacuum trucks to start on fall leaves

Leaf collection will begin Monday in North Little Rock.

The city's seven leaf vacuum trucks will be out making the first of three rounds planned to collect residential leaves.

Residents looking to dispose of leaves can place bags of leaves at the curb to be picked up with yard waste, or can rake leaves to the curb for the trucks to vacuum up.

The city will provide updates on the location of the trucks on its Facebook page so residents can track where the vehicles are and where they will go next, according to a news release.

Stone Links in line for some upgrades

Mayor Terry Hartwick plans to hold a news conference Thursday to announce upgrades at Stone Links Golf Course.

The city has set aside funding to install a bathroom, pavilion, basketball court and disc golf at Stone Links.