Closure set on Arkansas 14 near Weona

Replacing corrugated metal pipes for a ditch crossing Arkansas 14 near the Poinsett County community of Weona will mean temporarily closing the highway Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close Arkansas 14 immediately east of Arkansas 373 South starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

The highway is expected to remain closed for a day, the department said. Drivers should use alternate routes for travel to their destination. Traffic barrels, message boards and signs will control traffic.