Club news: Christian Women meet

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes for the upcoming week:

• Nov. 1, 8, 15: Africa Awakening, $29 members, $44 nonmembers. Will the African people be able to determine their own future based on their interests, or will outsiders once again play an outsized role?

• Nov. 3, 5, 10, 12, 17: Fine Art Photography, $79 members, $94 nonmembers.

• Nov. 4, 11, 18: Diving Deep Into the Books of Moses, $45 members, $60 nonmembers.

• Nov. 11: Eat Your Way to a Healthier Brain, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Lodge, Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month, and guests are welcome.

Benton County Master Gardeners are members of volunteer staff of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Services who help disseminate horticulture information throughout the county.

Information: (479)271-1060 or home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The meeting will feature a program of Civil War era music performed by the "Loco Focos," a period band based in Tulsa, Okla. The Loco Focos wear clothing of the era and play patriotic and popular and folk songs and tunes of the mid-19th Century.

Information: email dkp55@ymail.com.

Astronomers

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society next monthly meeting will be Nov. 9, featuring a speaker, Constellation of the Month, and astro fundamentals video, with viewing afterwards weather permitting. All ages are welcome.

The SCAS monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in NW Arkansas. It was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Information: (928) 651-0334.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Nov. 10 to Kings River Falls. This is an out-and-back hike of 4.5 miles. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Kings River Falls trailhead, 1543 Madison 3500 in Witter.

Information: Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net or visit bvhikingclub.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Gail Coleman, whose topic will be "Written on My Heart." The feature will be House of Webster.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Nov. 5. This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 366-7562 or email Jane at djlong45@cox.net.

SOLOS

Solos will meet for their November meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 at Bella Vista Community Church. This group is for all Bella Vista women who are widows or singles and who would care to join the group for coffee, cookies and cards -- bridge, canasta, Texas canasta or Mexican train.

Reservations: Call the church office at (479) 855-1126 or Sue at (479) 855-0574.

4-H

Washington County has multiple 4-H clubs for children and teenagers who are interested in becoming involved.

The purpose of 4-H is to give youth ages 5 to 19 an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

Youth in 4-H clubs will learn life skills, enhanced leadership skills and increase self-esteem while serving in a number of community service projects.

Participation in 4-H clubs gives young people an opportunity to compete in a number of competitive activities, attend camps and earn scholarships for education.

The 4-H clubs in western Washington County and where they meet include:

• Brush Creek, Brush Creek Baptist.

• Cove Creek Clever Clovers, Cove Creek Church.

• Elkins, Elkins Community Center.

• Garden Explorers SPIN Club, Cooperative Extension Service Office.

• Goin' Showin', Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Greenland, Greenland Community Center.

• Hogeye, Baker Mountain Road, Prairie Grove

• 4-H Junior Master Gardener 1.0, Cooperative Extension Service.

• Leadership Club, Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Lincoln, Central United Methodist Church.

• NWA Sharp Shooters, Armstrong Farm or special locations.

• Prairie Grove, Prairie Grove Middle School cafeteria.

• S.T.E.M., Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Vet Science, Fayetteville Central EMS.

• Washington County Rabbit & Poultry SPIN Club, West Fork Elementary Cafetorium.

• West Fork, West Fork Elementary Cafetorium.

Information: Washington County Extension Service, (479) 444-1755.

At the meeting of Fayetteville Lions Club October 20 Shane Bronson, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for Services for the Blind for Washington County presented the Washington County “Consumer of the Year” award to one of their clients, Joshua Malcolm. Malcolm came to the organization in February 2020 for assistance in improving his employment circumstances. He has recently completed his training and is now employed with a Walmart vendor. Pictured (from left) are Bronson, Joshua and wife, Andrea Malcolm.