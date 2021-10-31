Sheridan Elementary School in Sheridan earned a $500 award in the Best Education Based School Garden category, part of the 2021 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas recently announced winners. The contest was initiated by those agencies in 2014, according to a news release.

The program provides the opportunity to promote the importance of involving young people in the process of fresh food production and cultivation. Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/.

Area artists’ work part of exhibition

The 2021 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring visual arts exhibition, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Russell Fine Arts Gallery at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

Small Works on Paper will feature 26 artists from across Arkansas, including two from southeast Arkansas: Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff.

The exhibition is free for public viewing and most works will be available for sale, according to a news release.

The exhibition will tour up to 10 venues statewide. The project will be on display through Nov. 30. The Russell gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Schools joining Shade Tree program

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division recently named 12 school playgrounds to participate in the Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program.

The area schools were DeWitt Elementary School in DeWitt and Meekins Middle School in Stuttgart, according to a news release.

STOP was organized to lower adult skin cancer risks by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight where children play, like school playgrounds. Winning schools receive up to five shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guidelines after participating in program training, according to the release.

Schools are invited to submit STOP applications annually. Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry.

Week’s menu set for senior centers

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available this week are: Monday — Chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, peaches with whipped topping, and milk.

Tuesday — Ham with pineapple sauce, yam patty, green beans, roll, pecan dessert, and milk.

Wednesday — Mild mountain chili, coleslaw with grated carrots, fruit, crackers and milk.

Thursday — Loaded baked potato with meat, cheese and vegetables, roasted Brussels sprouts, peanut butter silk pie, and milk.

Friday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, pears, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.