Coup protests held across Sudan

CAIRO -- Tens of thousands of Sudanese people took to the streets across the country Saturday, in the largest pro-democracy demonstrations since the military seized control last week.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1031sudanese/]

Three protesters were killed and dozens injured as security forces opened fire in several locations, a doctors union stated.

The coup, which was condemned by the international community, has threatened to derail Sudan's fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Since then, military and civilian leaders have governed in an uneasy partnership.

Pro-democracy groups had called for protests across the country Saturday to demand the reinstatement of a deposed transitional government and the release of senior political figures from detention.

The United States and the United Nations had called for restraint and warned Sudan's strongman, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, that they view the military's treatment of the protesters as a test.

Burhan has claimed that the transition to democracy will continue despite the military takeover, saying he will install a new technocrat government soon. But the pro-democracy movement in Sudan fears that the military has no intention of easing its grip and will appoint politicians it can control.

Saturday's large turnout is bound to increase pressure on the generals who face pressure from the U.S. and other Western countries to restore a civilian-led government.

Crowds began to gather Saturday afternoon in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city, Omdurman. Anti-coup protests broke out in other areas, including the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, Kassala in eastern Sudan, and Obeid in North Kordofan province, according to activists.

All three protesters killed Saturday were shot in Omdurman.

One was shot in his head, another in his stomach, and a third in his chest, the Sudan Doctors Committee and protesters reported.

The committee, which is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association, said security forces used live ammunition against protesters in Omdurman and nearby. It said it counted more than 110 people wounded, some with gunshots, in Khartoum, Omdurman and the eastern province of al-Qadarif.

Sudanese police denied using live ammunition and said in a statement that a policeman was wounded by gunfire. They said they used tear gas to disperse groups of demonstrators who allegedly attacked their forces and "important positions." The statement did not elaborate.

Elsewhere, security forces fired tear gas at protesters as they attempted to cross the Manshia Bridge over the Nile River to reach Khartoum's downtown area, said Mohammed Yousef al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the professionals association.

"No power-sharing mediation with the military council again," he said, marching at an area protest.

With Saturday's fatal shootings, the number of people killed by security forces since the coup rose to 12, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee and activists. More than 280 others were wounded.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing to try to mitigate the crisis.

Late Friday, the U.N. special envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, met with Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, a coup leader seen as close to Burhan. Dagalo commands the feared Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit that controls the streets of Khartoum and played a major role in the coup.

Perthes said the U.N.'s transition mission for Sudan is facilitating dialogue involving the top generals and civilian leaders. Perthes said this "remains the only path toward a peaceful solution to the current crisis."

A Sudanese military official said Saturday that a U.N.-supported national committee began separate meetings with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Burhan to find common ground.

The official said Hamdok demanded the release of all government officials and political figures arrested since the coup. Burhan, the official said, gave an initial approval to release "most" of the detained, but he rejected the release of others, including Khalid Omar, the minister of Cabinet Affairs, saying they face accusations of inciting troops to rebellion.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to release the information.

Meanwhile, the U.N. said it was closely monitoring the security forces' response on Saturday.

"They will be held individually accountable for any excessive use of force against protesters," said Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association.

Burhan has claimed that the takeover was necessary to prevent a civil war, citing what he said were growing divisions among political groups. However, the takeover came less than a month before he was to have handed some power to a civilian.

Burhan installed himself as head of a military council that he said will rule Sudan until elections in July 2023. Observers say it's doubtful the military will allow a full transition to civilian rule, if only to block civilian oversight of the military's large financial holdings.