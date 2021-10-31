ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Day of the Dead party set in CALS alley

Happenings in Arkansas entertainment, events and the arts:

Dia de los Muertos

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership, Central Arkansas Library System and Mexican Consulate of Little Rock will celebrate Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos), 5-8 p.m. Tuesday with an alley party in the alley just north of the Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. The party will feature authentic Mexican food, drinks, music and traditional Day of the Dead customs and paraphernalia, including a handmade, seven-layer-tall altar (ofrenda). The public is invited to bring photos of loved ones and/or an altar offering in a loved one's honor. Visit the Facebook events page, fb.me/e/1IjBlKo1M.

Clarinet concerto

Trevor Stewart, principal clarinetist of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, joins his colleagues and conductor Paul Haas for the "Clarinet Concerto" in A major, K.622, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart for the opening concert of the orchestra's 2021-22 season, 7:30 p.m. Friday in Baum Walker Hall at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

The program will also include "Fuga con pajarillo" by Aldemaro Romero and the "Symphony No. 3" in E-flat major, op.55, the "Eroica," by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Tickets are $35-$57, $11 for students with valid ID, free for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the concert date, and all patrons, staff, and volunteers must wear a mask while inside the facility. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit sonamusic.org.

Jazzman in residence

Jazz vibraphonist Jon Metzger's residency this week at University of Central Arkansas includes a Thursday concert with the UCA Studio Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jerome Sturm)

Jazz vibraphonist, composer, author and educator Jon Metzger will perform with the University of Central Arkansas Studio Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Admission is free.

Metzger will pay tribute to two legendary vibraphone players: Terry Gibbs, with performances of Gibbs' "The Claw" and "Sleep," and his childhood idol, Milt Jackson, with "The Nearness of You" and "Bags' Groove."

Metzger, in residence at UCA from Tuesday-Friday, will offer a jazz workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday, an improvisation clinic from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday and improvisation masterclass/clinics at 9:25 a.m. and 1:40-2:30 p.m. Thursday, all in Reynolds Performance Hall. All are open to the public.

Metzger, who has recorded seven albums, is a three-time Grammy nominee and the author of "The Art and Language of Jazz Vibes." He is on the faculty of Elon University in North Carolina.

Visit uca.edu/cahss/artists-in-residence.

'Legacies & Lunch'

Eric Juhnke, on the faculty at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, will discuss "Quacks and Crusaders in Arkansas Medicine," noon-1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, with a livestream to YouTube Live, as part of the Central Arkansas Library System's Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art's "Legacies & Lunch" series.

Juhnke will focus on the careers of John Brinkley, who made a fortune in medical quackery, radio and advertising in Texas before opening the Brinkley Hospitals in Little Rock, and Norman Baker, who opened an "alternative medicine" hospital in the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

"Admission" is free. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3mWAg_KBT4KmxRswZtHLHw. Visit cals.org/event/eric-juhnke or the Facebook events page, fb.me/e/1mgMlUXu5.

Artistic 'Distillation'

"Revalued: system; response" by Sammy Peters is part of “Distillation,” opening Wednesday at Bentonville's 211 South contemporary art gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Distillation," wood sculptures and paintings by Robyn Horn and paintings by Dolores Justus and Sammy Peters, opens Wednesday at 211 South contemporary art gallery, within the Engel & Volkers shop, 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. The exhibition will be up through Jan. 28. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (479) 268-5170, email kellie.lehr@gmail.com or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.