Defense, turnovers help propel Bears

University of Central Arkansas football Coach Nathan Brown discussed his team's bad start earlier this month and, while doing so, pointed out a difference-maker through its first six games.

He wished his team was creating more turnovers.

"We've had opportunities to get our hands on the ball," Brown told the Democrat-Gazette on Oct. 21. "Whether they're in the air or a fumble, and we just haven't."

Eight days later, Brown got his wish when Central Arkansas went on the road to face ASUN Conference foe Jacksonville State.

The Bears (4-4, 3-2 AQ7) downed the Gamecocks (3-5, 1-2) 38-14 on Saturday and were plus-3 in the turnover margin, scored two defensive touchdowns and generated 21 points off turnovers.

"Unreal by our defense," Brown said after the game. "You can't ever count on that in a game, so that's huge."

Central Arkansas' defense wasn't wholly phenomenal, though. The Gamecocks out-gained the Bears 398 yards to 379. They also performed better on third downs and averaged more yards per play. But the UCA defense came up big when it mattered most.

Notably, the Bears recorded three turnovers, all interceptions, and two were returned for touchdowns.

The first interception came on Jacksonville State's first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw to his left for Ahmad Edwards, but the ball wound up in UCA defensive back Cameron Godfrey's hands after being tipped. Godfrey returned it to the Jacksonville 12.

Three plays later, quarterback Breylin Smith punched the Bears' second score into the end zone from a yard out.

Following Godfrey's play, he turned his ankle while celebrating with teammates. He didn't return to the game, and Brown didn't provide an update on his status.

The next big defensive play came with over a minute left in the first half. Linebacker Trenton Dunn snagged a ball that slipped out of Cooper's hand as he was being taken down by Logan Jessup, and Dunn took it back 51 yards for a score. It put Bears up 21-7.

UCA's final interception came on the Gamecocks' final drive, when Christian Cain jumped a Cooper pass and returned it 87 yards to ice the game.

The Bears defense, despite giving up significant yardage, held Jacksonville State where it mattered most and kept it out of the end zone. The Gamecocks had 11 drives and eight of them ended with either a punt, turnover or turnover on downs. They were also 0 for 3 on fourth down conversions.

Brown said he felt the Bears "left some meat on the bone" offensively and, while it wasn't UCA's most explosive offensive performance, it was clean day.

The only blemish was kicker Hayden Ray's line, as he was 1 for 3 on field-goal attempts. So far this season, he is 2 for 7 on field-goal tries.

Offensively for UCA, Darius Hale turned in his second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance, finishing with 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Smith also had a solid day, completing 22 of 35 passes for 229 yards and a 13-yard touchdown to tight end Sam Camargo in the first quarter. Lujuan Winningham led UCA with 83 yards receiving on 7 catches.