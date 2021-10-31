Dylan Chandler Turk

For Dylan Turk, learning about art and architecture was a revelatory experience that changed his life. Through his work as special projects editor of art and architecture at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville and a co-founder of Kin, a "creative advisory company," he's determined to share that revelation with as many people as possible.

"'Contagious' is actually a great descriptor," says Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Crystal Bridges, when asked about Turk's talent for sharing his passion. "It doesn't matter who sits in front of him, they are going to be his energy. And his perspective is completely contagious. Even the manner in which he connects makes you feel like you're the only person in the space -- and that kind of brings you right along, which is amazing."

Turk's introduction to art and artists came early: His mother, Christie Turk, is co-founder of Kin and the founder of Little Rock letterpress studio Roll & Tumble Press. Turk says he grew up in a home that was energized by his mother's friends and associates, a lively group of creatives.

"I was involved in the arts, and all my friends were artists, chefs, musicians or writers," Christie Turk says. "We naturally congregated on the porches, living rooms and kitchens of our homes, where there was always good food, live music and lots of conversations about creativity, ongoing projects, big ideas and real life. ... [Dylan] always loved color, music, reading and was very imaginative. As a toddler, I think my first clue [about his affinity for the arts] was that he was very specific about organizing his toys by color, and by specific kind of toy -- he was curating even then."

Growing up among artists, Dylan Turk says, "had a major, major influence on my life and who I am, because I was able to just see all the different ways of being able to create a life and make income.

"I didn't really know what I wanted to do when people asked me as a kid. I just said, 'I want to be 30,' because I felt like adulthood was something where, all of a sudden, I could do whatever I wanted. I wasn't having to try and fit into this mold of where kids are supposed to be."

A class in high school helped to focus his creative passion.

"It was understanding things that I was interested in, and history and what people were like in different time periods, but looking at it through this kind of amazing lens of human creation, from buildings to paintings to furniture," he says, words tumbling from his lips almost too quickly for him to organize, about his encounter with an advanced placement art history class in high school. "I started thinking, 'I don't know what this job is, but this is what I like to do. This is what's interesting to me.'"

At 29, Turk has not yet reached his childhood ideal age of 30, yet he already finds himself immersed in an art career many would be envious of. Part of his swift success can be chalked up to his laser-sharp focus. When he started his studies in art history at the University of Arkansas, he did not hesitate to customize that education in a way that benefited his inspiration.

"Through some electives, I took this history of interior design class and then convinced the dean of the architecture school to let me get a minor in architectural history -- even though it didn't exist -- because, to me, there was no difference, and there is no difference," he says. "How can you say that a painting is a higher art form than a building or than a chair? To me, it's all touching on the same type of stuff."

VOLUNTEERING LED TO OPPORTUNITY

Turk started volunteering as a docent at Crystal Bridges while he was still in school and, in that role, he made a strong impression that resulted in a paid position once he had completed his education.

"That's the power of networking and being with people and spending time in places," he observes. "Now, I always tell every intern: Intern as much as you can, go to as much stuff as possible, because if you become a part of the fabric of something, you're in it. Even if you don't get a job, you'll learn something that will change your life."

His hiring coincided with a splashy project: In 2013, Crystal Bridges bought a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house -- called the Bachman-Wilson House -- that was built in New Jersey. The house was disassembled, piece by piece, transported to Arkansas and reassembled on the museum grounds. Because of his background in architecture, Turk was tapped to join the team working on the project.

"I think, originally, he was kind of stunned by the whole experience," Bigelow says. "And then he dove in so deeply -- understanding the history, the family, the way in which they were so passionate about building the house and wanting to be true to that original objective of building the house. We relied on him for technical perspective, as well as how we would position the house in a way that would be engaging to the public. It was kind of a crazy, crazy idea that he just fully turned on with such deep passion that was really impressive."

Turk remembers sitting with Hannah Wilson, the daughter of the couple who commissioned the house, to get a fuller history of the home prior to the exhibit opening.

'WE'VE GOT THIS'

"That's when I realized, 'We've got this,' because she sat on the couch in the living room, and I talked to her for hours," he says. "I wanted to hear what her life was like and what happened in that house. I realized that spaces facilitate experiences. They hold memory, they hold trauma, they hold exciting moments for all the people that had been there. And if you can help people realize that, that's the power of architecture. Its main job is to facilitate life and help do it through beauty, because glass and openness and the way light falls in makes you feel better, and if you feel better, maybe your life will be better. And so it does have influence on you. So sitting there, I realized, 'OK, this is fine. The house, one, speaks for itself, and, two, if anyone comes in here, we can help them try and have an experience of their own life, remember something about what a space has done to them, their memory of home.'"

Five years into his work at Crystal Bridges, Turk was blossoming. When a group from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art visited Bentonville, the group leader was impressed enough to tap him to do private art tours.

"They flew me to Marfa, and we spent five days in the desert of West Texas," he says. "It was amazing I met these incredible people, and I realized that the world's very big and there are so many places, and so many stories, and it can really change people's lives. I ended up doing a lot of work with that museum. I went to Marfa three times and took groups to Chicago and groups all through Los Angeles.

"At that point, I went to Crystal Bridges and said, 'Hey, I want more freedom. I want to be able to explore not only who I am, but also what else is going on in the world. And I can't do that working 70 hours a week.' And they were amazing. I was expecting, 'OK, well, that's the job.' But Rod Bigelow's such an amazing director and mentor, and he said, 'OK, we're not going to let you leave. That's not even an option. So how can we work together to create a job and a relationship that fits what you want to do?' I couldn't believe it.'"

Thrilled to have the option to continue working with the museum in a project-to-project capacity, Turk and his mother got serious about the idea they had been discussing for some time: starting their own company.

"We thought it was going to be about those experiences -- traveling with collectors and museum groups across the country, and simply making something amazing -- going into great restaurants, talking with chefs, going on artists' studio visits," he says. "And so we kind of jumped off the cliff."

FAMILY AFFAIRS

Almost immediately, the duo started finding work: First up, the job of curating art for a family's business in Batesville. That one job led to others until the entire trajectory of their business had changed.

"We started traveling the globe, buying at art fairs and galleries at a major level, and building out these collections," he says. "We never, ever, did a trip again with a group. Our focus totally shifted. We realized there was this major hunger for people -- not only in Arkansas, but all over the country -- where art is becoming a major part of people's vocabulary. They're seeing it in design magazines more than ever before. They're seeing art in spaces and murals in their towns. It is ever present, which is great, but it's also really scary -- it's a scary world, and it requires someone to help people, to hold their hand, to enter into this thing that has a lot of stigmas around it, meaning the art market."

When the global pandemic hit, Turk says he first thought it meant a major downshift for Kin. But with many people spending so much more time inside their homes, he says, business is booming, as he helps people make their home environments more inviting with major art purchases. And Kin has started moving into another realm; Turk says he's interested in helping promote artists.

"Finding artists we love and not necessarily representing them, but kind of investing in artists and helping them guide what they make and coming up with a show idea and visiting them and talking about their paintings or whatever they're making, and then developing a platform for their artwork to be seen and purchased," is how he describes this new direction. "There's nothing more exciting to me than giving an artist a check. When people have been working and trying to scramble by, and then you give them a $20,000 check because people bought the artwork that they're making, it's just incredible joy."

TOP SECRET PROJECT

Another project Turk is currently immersed in is top secret, but will be announced soon. He can reveal he's working in Little Rock with Jane Rogers, former head of the Department of Arkansas Heritage and one of the original organizers of Little Rock's Riverfest and the founder of Sculpture at the River Market.

"He can look at a space and, in his mind's eye, know what's going to fit and look the best right there," Rogers says. "That takes a skill and knowledge that you have to be trained to do. The other part about working with Dylan is the fact that his business management skills are outstanding. If you combine that with his art ability and his skills, you've got the whole package."

Turk is also hard at work on the next project he's helming at Crystal Bridges, called "Architecture at Home," opening in May. He says the ambitious project was inspired by Northwest Arkansas' current housing crisis.

"I can't understand why we're saying that we -- meaning collectively, entities, foundations, communities, governments -- want more people to live here and want to have a diverse community, but I'm looking around seeing the housing prices just continue to climb and seeing development continue to push people out," he says. "It's sort of freaking me out -- I mean, I was full time at Crystal Bridges, and I started just feeling that I couldn't afford to live here, and I have a good job. So what's up with that? How do we shift our cultural expectations? How do we change society to value and see the benefit of having different types of people living here? How do we do that? I thought, 'Well, let's do it through great architecture.'"

'HE IS KIND OF FEARLESS'

"What's also great is that he is kind of fearless -- he'll pick up the phone and call anybody," says Bigelow of the project he calls Turk's "brainchild." "So he's called all these architects and convinced them to be part of this project, which is not in their normal space or process. But to be able to gather up five incredible architecture firms and say, 'Come do something really exploratory in Bentonville, Arkansas' -- it's a reach, and he's accomplishing that."

Turk's idea is to pose the problem to this diverse slate of architects who have all faced the same kind of problem in their own communities. The architects are tasked with building prototypes large enough for museum visitors to walk inside. The housing, Turk says, should be "attainable by all types of people, sustainable, that can be a single family home for someone living in Northwest Arkansas." The biggest part of the puzzle is studying the architecture and identifying what it might take to make it feasible in our region.

"Because there are zoning regulations that prevent me from using all-timber construction, or there are zoning regulations that say that we can't have these two houses, which are quite small, on one lot, because that allows zoning for only one family to live there," Turk says. "Or the economics of materials, or whatever the reason. And so how do we do that? Is that through education? It all starts creating this road map, which I think will chart probably the next decade of architectural projects that we do at the museum, and, hopefully, we'll find and influence and persuade developers and city planners and regulators here to make it happen -- to actually make housing possible for more people in a beautiful way."

ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES

So here Turk is, hanging just below his magic age of 30, having achieved much of what his elementary school-age self could have only dreamed of. The work can be stressful, and owning his own business means being mindful of the slow times and powering up during the busy times.

But Turk is one of the lucky ones. His passion is his work, and his work is his passion, and the two sustain him, even through stress and exhaustion. Sharing the beauty of art, as it turns out, is good for his soul.

"A joy that I have in my life is what happens with all of these private clients that we work with when art starts becoming a part of them," he says. "All these people that we work with, now their world has expanded. They're thinking about something differently, and they're excited about it. And all these artists now are people that they follow on Instagram, and they'll text me: 'Can we can have dinner with her?' Especially during covid, art has been able to help people socialize and meet new people, virtually, by living with their art.

"It's definitely the most rewarding part for me -- to see how these people's lives have changed and what the power of art can do in somebody's home."