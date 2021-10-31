Early voting for Central Arkansas Library System's special election begins Tuesday

Early voting begins Tuesday in Little Rock for the Central Arkansas Library System's Nov. 9 special election on a property-tax increase intended to put the system's finances on solid footing for the long-term.

The 0.5-mill increase would take the Little Rock millage rate that supports operations and maintenance of the library system from 3.3 mills to 3.8 mills, with each mill representing the dollar amount paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

If approved, it will be the first increase to the operational millage rate in Little Rock in nearly 15 years. In a 2007 election, Little Rock voters approved a temporary 1-mill increase for bonds and a permanent 0.5-mill increase for operations.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Pulaski County Regional Building -- the main site for early voting -- at 501 W. Markham St. between Tuesday and Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Off-site early voting locations have been arranged at various libraries, where early voting will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The library system's election will come on the heels of this Tuesday's special election on the extension of debt-service mills for the Little Rock School District. Both elections follow the Sept. 14 defeat of a proposed Little Rock sales-tax increase that was the brainchild of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Nate Coulter, executive director of the library system, has said the millage increase is needed because of a long-term budgetary squeeze. More facilities and branches have been added since the latest operational millage increase was approved in 2007, and expenses for digital materials like e-books have weighed on the system's budget, he says.

Coulter has suggested that the increase will generate $2.3 million to $2.4 million in additional annual revenue.

Although the regional library system serves areas beyond the boundaries of Little Rock, only Little Rock voters will be asked to approve the millage increase Nov. 9.

Coulter suggested in August that the decision to pursue the millage increase in Little Rock was because of the size of the city's property-tax base and the fact that most of the system's patrons live in the city.

After the defeat of the Little Rock sales-tax increase, Coulter wrote to board members in a report for the library system's September monthly meeting to say that he believed "the sales tax and library property tax elections present substantially different issues and a majority of voters will be able to distinguish between the features of the sales tax plan and those of CALS' property tax referendum."

On Thursday, Anna Morshedi, a representative with an independent campaign committee called the Coalition for Neighborhood Libraries, told library system board members of recent and coming campaign efforts during the board's hybrid-virtual meeting for October.

Morshedi said supporters recently held a postcard-writing event to contact their friends and remind them to get out and vote. The group also had purchased a limited number of yard signs, she said, which were to arrive Friday.

Radio ads with KABF 88.3 FM and general sponsorship ads with KUAR 89.1 FM were running, she said. Three videos have been produced and shared on the Coalition for Neighborhood Libraries' Facebook account, she said.

Three separate mailers are in the works, and the first one has already gone out, Morshedi said. They will be sent to about 8,000 households, she said. The second mailer, which was scheduled to be mailed Friday, will include early-voting information, she said.

Morshedi acknowledged that the early-voting framework is "tricky this year" because of the overlapping issues, with the first day of early voting for the library system also serving as election day for the Little Rock School District referendum.

Committee members plan to make calls Nov. 7, the Sunday before the election, targeting a list of high-propensity voters, Morshedi said.