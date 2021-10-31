EDITORIAL: Too much money?

(A version of the following editorial was published last week.)

This Tuesday, voters in Little Rock, or at least some voters, will decide whether giving the Little Rock School District another $300 million for buildings is the best idea for turning what has been a poor-performing district into a high-performing district.

Certainly some of these buildings are needed, such as a high school in west Little Rock, especially to compete with private schools. Many parents pay for their education twice, once in property tax bills and again by paying private tuition. A quality high school would attract more students to the district and save parents lots of money. By a quality high school, we don't mean a fancy building with lots of athletic facilities. We mean great teachers, solid discipline, and high academic achievement.

Central High School is in need of more permanent buildings to replace the mobile facilities that have been there for too many years. It clearly has too many students for its facilities. Good cases can be made for better facilities elsewhere, too.

There's a generally held perception, not just in Little Rock and Arkansas but throughout America, that more money for better buildings equates to a better education. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that facilities should be warm, safe and dry. We would agree.

But most academic research indicates there is little correlation between the quality of the building and the quality of education. The greatest determinant of which is the principal and the teachers, not the facilities.

Obviously a good education requires money and resources for facilities and teachers and staff. But there is also the irony that sometimes too much money does not help, but can actually hurt.

When it comes to money, no other district in the state can compare to the LRSD, with more than a $323 million annual budget. One reason is that Little Rock has a large tax base. The other is that it charges 46.4 mills on property taxes, the ninth highest in the state. Many smaller school districts--such as Poyen, Genoa, Earle, Magnet Cove, and Fouke--don't have that high a tax base, so they have to have higher millage rates.

Does the Little Rock School District have too much money? Consider this data:

Some of the city's highest-performing schools are charter schools, tuition-free to the public, operated by LISA Academy and eStem. For the 2019-2020 school year, the Little Rock School District spent $17,665 per student. By contrast, LISA spent $10,126 per student, and eStem spent $9,459 per student.

In addition, both LISA and eStem have built new facilities at a fraction of the cost of the Little Rock School District--which spent more than $100 million on the new Southwest High. It will house more students, but on a per-student basis, it's a far more costly facility than what charter schools spend.

The charter schools don't have elaborate and expensive athletic facilities. That explains part of the difference, but only part. The charter schools have the authority to hire and terminate teachers, enforce rules on matters like teacher absenteeism and student discipline, pay bonuses to the best teachers, and set high standards and expectations.

If you think the comparison with charter schools isn't fair, consider a comparison with the largest school district in Arkansas in Springdale (LRSD is the second largest). The average per-pupil expenditures there are $12,392. That is more than $5,000 per student less than Little Rock. Fayetteville is $13,282 and Bentonville is $13,763. Both are close to $4,000 per pupil less than Little Rock.

Why are expenditures so much higher in the Little Rock district? Not because of what they pay starting teachers: $36,000 a year, compared to $48,282 in Springdale. The Little Rock School District plans to address that, which it should, but there are other reasons.

For years the administrative costs have been way above normal. A former superintendent, Roy Brooks, tried to address this by reducing the central staff size 20 percent from 500 to 400. He didn't last long after that sensible move.

The problems for the Little Rock School District are too numerous to outline here, from teacher absenteeism, to poor discipline, to very low academic achievement in many of the schools. These failings primarily hurt students in lower-income minority neighborhood schools.

Before giving the district another $300 million, would it be too much to ask for it to come up with a plan to address problems with teacher absenteeism, student discipline, ways to recruit and retain better teachers in low-performing schools, and a method to move toward more normal costs? We don't think so.

If voters defeat the extra $300 million on Tuesday, they should give the LRSD another opportunity to reform and move toward truly high-performing district schools for all students.