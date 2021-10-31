Education notebook

Volunteers sought for day of reading

The Volunteers In Public Schools organization in the Little Rock School District is seeking volunteers to read their favorite books to a class of elementary pupils during the annual Jane Mendel Reading Day on Nov. 16.

Readers can present their 15- to 20-page books in-person at a school or online. The district would like to have a reader for every elementary class in the district.

Additionally, community members are welcomed to donate books for the elementary pupils.

The Jane Mendel Reading Day is intended to encourage students to be readers.

Registration is required in advance to be a reader.

More information on registration and on the books desired for donation is on the district's website: https://www.lrsd.org/Page/1501.

Student incentives for shots up in air

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore said last week that there is a possibility the district will offer financial incentives to students to be vaccinated against covid-19 -- but that decision is not yet finalized.

Word went out prematurely in recent days that gift cards were available for students who presented documentation of their vaccinations.

Poore said in a message to parents that a School Board member asked for research on possible student incentives and that the district's Ready For Learning Committee has reviewed a proposal.

"But it has not been approved by me nor has it been formally presented to the Board of Education," Poore said about an incentive.

"This topic still must be further vetted per LRSD policy/protocols," he continued. "We apologize again for any confusion and will keep you updated."

Written comments from community members to the School Board on Thursday made reference to the incentive. Their support for the incentive was mixed, with some saying their students were disappointed to not immediately receive rewards. Others said the incentive would be an inappropriate lure to lower-income students to get the vaccine, and unfair to students who have had covid and aren't vaccinated but have antibodies.

Cobb new director for City Year LR

Jennifer Cobb has been selected as executive director of City Year Little Rock, retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark, founding board chairman of City Year Little Rock, announced last week.

Cobb comes to the job with more than 20 years of experience in health care and nonprofit communications, fundraising and marketing. She most recently served as executive director of donor relations for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She has held roles at the Arkansas Children's Foundation and Arkansas Business Publishing Group.

A graduate of Little Rock's Hall High, Cobb has a bachelor's degree in English from Rhodes College in Memphis.

City Year is an affiliate of the AmeriCorps national service network. Teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide support to students, classrooms and the whole school in 29 communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The organization is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts and private philanthropy.

This year, City Year Little Rock AmeriCorps members are serving full time in four schools in Little Rock. During their year of service, AmeriCorps members serve as tutors, mentors and role models, preparing students with the skills and mindsets to succeed in school and in life.

"I join a talented team of compassionate staff and AmeriCorps members who are dedicated to improving educational outcomes in my hometown," Cobb said. "Students are now in the third year of disrupted learning due to the covid-19 pandemic. Now, more than ever, our work in schools is critical in bridging the gap for children performing below grade level."