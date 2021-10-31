Falling behind

I was never a world-beater student in math. It always seemed math instead was routinely beating up on me.

I could write a story about a school's math whiz. But sitting down and accurately ciphering for a grade? Not so much.

And that was even while I was plopped attentively at a desk with a knowledgeable teacher and classmates around me five days a week.

So I could only imagine how difficult it's been for students in the past two years who because of covid-19 have tried to learn hard sciences via home computer.

Now, thanks to a study by the world's largest online learning platform and homework assistance community, Brainly.com, we can see just how badly U.S. students have regressed because of interrupted traditional education and closed classrooms.

Arkansas ranked 18th on the website's list of states struggling the greatest amount with math instruction. Florida, Georgia and Arizona led that list. We beat Ohio and Colorado, who finished 19th and 20th respectively.

The Brainly Pandemic Education Study reviewed 20 million questions asked by U.S. students on brainly.com, and reported a surge in questions about specific subject areas, indicating potential learning gaps across middle, high school, and college students.

The study ranked school subjects according to the number of core curriculum questions from students who used the Brainly platform. That ranking showed that math accounted for 31 percent of students' questions. Science was 29 percent.

These were followed by social studies at 21 percent and English with 12 percent. Seven percent were questions on specialty subjects.

Time will tell, but I'm concerned this virus and the way our country has dealt with it when it comes to maintaining effective education will continue to haunt us for another decade or more.

Bad for senior workers

While I'm into studies this morning, I found it interesting in a sad sort of way that a Seniorly survey determined our Arkansas is the fifth worst state for older workers (those 65 and older), and that a significant income inequality gap exists among states with seniors in their workforces.

A record 10.6 million Americans who are 65 and older remain in the workforce, according to Seniorly, an online advisory service for senior living. That number is expected to increase to 16 million older workers by 2030. About 70 percent of those remain on the job for financial reasons and 60 percent say they enjoy remaining active. The acceleration of remote work during covid-19 saw more seniors joining the workforce from home as virtual assistants, financial advisers, patient advocates and more.

The study, "Best States for Older Workers in 2021," used data from the census, CDC and Tax Foundation and ranked Arkansas based on a state income tax of 4 percent, an average life expectancy of 75.6 years, 97.2 percent of seniors on Medicare, and 38.5 percent of Arkansas seniors with an annual income over $50,000.

By the way, the five best states for older workers, according to Seniorly, are Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, Washington, and Vermont, while the five worst are Kentucky, West Virginia, Alabama, New Mexico, and Arkansas.

Other key findings: In 10 states, at least 55 percent of senior residents earn $50,000 in income, led by Hawaii at 63 percent. In eight states, only 15 percent or less of senior residents earn $50,000, with Mississippi bringing up the rear at 13 percent.

Hawaii, California, and Minnesota lead eight states with a life expectancy over 80; West Virginia and Mississippi are the lowest, both below 75.

Season of gold

For those making a fall excursion through Harrison into these colorful Ozarks, I'd be remiss if I didn't strongly recommend that you pull over at Maplewood Cemetery on the hill overlooking this town of 13,000 and spend several minutes in awe at the acres of shimmering sugar maple trees that dress the hilltop.

I'd also urge you to do it soon, as the colorful leaves generally fall rather quickly once cold weather sets in.

Folks make the pilgrimage from surrounding states each October to this tranquil hilltop where they snap everything from family to wedding photographs.

It's understandable amid the magnificence of this sacred place where generations who built this friendly and historic community, including both sides of my own family, now rest in peace.

Last autumn, we watched several groups taking photographs beneath the radiant golden canopy that stretches for acres. In that way, valued readers, it strikes me the living really can commune with those who have come and gone before them.

Missing her 'r'

The "r" in UALR Chancellor Christina Drale's name was inadvertently missing in my column about the Bowen Law School the other day. Apologies to Chancellor Drale for the error.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.