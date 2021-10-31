Flu-vaccine season has arrived

You may think it's still summer, what with the warm temperatures. Surprise! Fall arrived on Sept. 21. And with fall comes the annual need for a flu vaccine. Do it now, before the nasty viral infection settles in for the winter; it takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to build up the necessary antibodies.

"But I got a flu shot last year; I don't need another one now ..." Wrong. It's important to get a flu vaccine every year, because both you and the virus change. The antibodies that you created last year decrease with time, so you need a new vaccine to renew your supply of antibodies.

If you've somehow managed to avoid getting a flu shot--despite the vaccine's availability at about a zillion locations including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, groceries, public gatherings, urgent care centers, neighborhood clinics, and primary care doctor's offices--all is not lost. Even if you wait until January or later, you can still benefit from it.

It's easy; I dropped into Kroger the other day to get some ice cream, and stopped by the pharmacy on a whim. "Can I get a flu shot?" I asked. "Sure."

Not only that, I also got a Pfizer covid-19 booster and a pneumonia vaccine, which helps protect against 13 types of pneumococcal bacteria that can cause infections in children and adults and is useful in lessening the effects of a possible breakthrough covid infection.

You can get all of 'em at the same time.

It took about 10 minutes, and Kroger has cute colorful bandages printed with "Kroger cares." Price: $0 (thanks, insurance). The pharmacist suggested getting a shingles vaccine as well, but it cost $195, so I declined.

There are several different flu vaccines, and a pharmacist or health-care provider can help find the right vaccine for you. The CDC recommends them for everyone ages six months and older. It doesn't recommend one over another; the most important thing is that you get one.

Flu vaccines, which are injected via the intramuscular route into the recipient's upper arm, fall in two categories: trivalent or quadrivalent.

The trivalent vaccines have two strains of the Influenza A virus (H1N1 and H3N2) and one strain of the Influenza B virus.

The quadrivalent vaccines protect against the same three strains along with an additional B virus. They don't contain a live virus and are either inactivated or recombinant (meaning they contain no influenza virus at all).

There is also a nasal spray, reports the CDC, which contains live weakened influenza virus and is quadrivalent. The spray may be an option for healthy people between the ages of 2 and 49 years who aren't pregnant. You can't get the flu from the nasal spray.

People 65 years and older--who often have a lower protective immune response after vaccination compared to younger people--have the option of receiving either a high-dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine specifically formulated for seniors, which has demonstrated better protection against the flu for them.

Adjuvenated flu vaccine is, like most flu vaccines, manufactured using an egg-based process and includes MF59, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response.

Then there's Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, a four-component vaccine for the 65-and-older crowd. It contains four times the antigen (the part of the vaccine that helps your body build up protection against flu viruses) than other standard-dose inactivated flu vaccines. It's not recommended for anyone with a history of severe allergic reaction to the vaccine or to ingredients other than eggs.

The vaccine formulation changes every year to try to match current flu viruses that are spreading in our communities. Even if you get the flu after vaccination, influenza illness may be less severe than if you had not been vaccinated.

Receiving a well-matched vaccine usually reduces the risk of getting the flu by between 40 percent and 60 percent among most people.

Don't be lulled into thinking that since flu pretty much disappeared last year--CDC data reports there were 748 deaths coded as influenza between Oct. 3, 2020, and July 24, 2021--it won't be making a comeback. Those low numbers, according to epidemiologists, are likely because public health measures taken to keep the coronavirus from spreading--like mask wearing and social distancing--also stop the flu.

In comparison, the CDC estimates there were approximately 22,000 U.S. deaths in the 2019-2020 season and 34,000 deaths in 2018-2019.

With less mask-wearing and social distancing, those big numbers could easily return this time. So do yourself a favor and get a flu vaccine. And pick up some ice cream while you're out.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

