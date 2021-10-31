For the kids

Three Arkansans whose work for children in the state has been exemplary were given Friends of Children Awards on Oct. 19 at the Friends of the Children Annual Luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel. The event was hosted by Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.

The honorees were JoAnn Nalley, executive director of Arkansas State University Childhood Services; Dr. Jose Romero, a pediatrician, Arkansas secretary of health and director of the Arkansas Department of Health; and Rhonda Sanders, chief executive officer of Arkansas Foodbank.

Guests were welcomed to the event by Ryan Davis, vice president of the Advocates board of directors. He noted the mission of the nonprofit was "to ensure that all children and their families have the resources and opportunities to lead healthy and productive lives and to reach their full potential."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins