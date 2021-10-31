From the pages of Norphlet history

June 1948: As told by 11-year-old Richard, a witness.

Things have been so quiet 'round here you wouldn't believe it. Well, 'cept for the danged uproar that Grandpa Henley caused last week. You ain't heard 'bout it? You must not be from Norphlet, 'cause it's all that folks here are talkin' 'bout.

If you've got a few minutes, I'll tell you the whole durn thing, 'cause I saw and heard it all.

Me and Buddy, my friend from down the road, had been shootin' marbles for most of the afternoon, and I was almost even. I couldn't wait to play another game, 'cause in that last game I won hands down. We were playin' keepers.

"Hey, Buddy, let's shoot one more game."

Boom! Boom!

"What the heck was that?" Buddy said.

"I don't know, but I heard a whistle and then ... you know ... boom!" I answered.

"It sounds like a danged shotgun, and I think it was comin' from down toward Grandpa Henley's house, and yeah, there was a whistle right before the boom."

We walked out of my front yard and kinda looked around. "Hey, there's that whistle again!" I yelled.

Boom! Boom!

"Buddy, that's danged sure comin' from your grandpa's house!"

"Uh-huh, wonder what he's shoot-in' at?"

"No tellin'; he's been acting kinda funny lately."

"Hey, here comes your big brother Coy. Maybe he knows. Shoot, he's runnin' and yelling something."

We walked toward the end of our driveway to meet Coy, who was wavin' his hands like he was all upset.

"Y'all! Grandpa has done gone crazy!" Coy yelled.

"What? Why is he shootin' his shotgun, and what's that whistle?" I asked.

"He walked out on his porch about an hour ago, and said someone had been stealin' his chickens. Then he started shootin' toward Bill Welch's house, who lives next door."

"Did he hit Bill?" Buddy asked.

"Naw, but Bill called the state police, and they're on the way."

"Hey, there's the whistle again. Get down!"

Boom! Boom!

"Wow, both barrels of his 12-gauge!" I yelled, as a little birdshot rained down.

Buddy shook his head and asked, "Why is he blowing his whistle? It sounds like a football referee's."

"I don't know, but maybe it's to warn folks that he's going to shoot," Coy said.

Whistle! Boom! Boom!

"Look! State police cars!"

"Yeah, and they're blockin' the danged road! What are they gonna do?" I asked Coy.

"Well, Grandpa's house is right on the highway, and folks drivin' by might get shot. The police are here to stop the shootin'.... Hey, I see Grandpa's sons Raymond and Rex. Maybe they can get him to stop shooting. I hope so, 'cause the state police sure ain't gonna put up with Grandpa very long," said Buddy.

"Look, they's all kinds of folks comin' this way ... Whistle! ... Duck!" Coy shouted as we ran and got behind a big tree.

Boom! Boom!

Everybody was yelling and the state police were running around like they didn't know what to do.

"Hey, look at the police! They're hiding behind their cars!"

"It looks like a big powwow!"

"Yeah, and look at Raymond! He's wavin' his hands like he's tryin' to keep the police from doing something!" said Coy.

"Oh, my gosh! Look at that gun the state trooper just got of the car with!"

"Raymond is ... whistle! Get down!"

Boom! Boom!

"Wow, Grandpa just shot a state trooper's car!"

"Did he hit the police?"

"Naw, they got behind their cars, but look! There's the trooper with the big gun, and he's heading for ... oh my gosh ... he's gonna shoot Grandpa on his porch. Get down!"

We were runnin' around like a chicken with its head cut off, trying to hide behind something.

"Hey, did you see that state trooper run when he heard that whistle?" Buddy yelled.

"Yeah, and I saw him pop a couple of shells in that big gun. Grandpa's gonna get shot! There he goes--look! Raymond is running after him. He must be trying to talk the state trooper out of shooting Grandpa," Coy said.

"Yeah, and I think the state trooper is gonna let Raymond see if he can get Grandpa to put his gun down," I said.

"Uh-huh, and look, Raymond is walking toward Grandpa's house, waving his arms. He's yelling something ... I hear him now," said Coy.

"Daddy, don't shoot! It's me, Raymond! Raymond, Daddy! Don't shoot! It's me, Raymond!"

"I sure don't think Grandpa is going to shoot one of his sons," I mumbled to Buddy.

"Gosh, Raymond is almost to the porch. Get down! Look! Raymond is running back toward us like nothin' you have ever seen!"

Boom! Boom!

"Ahaaaaaaaa! Ahaaa! Ahaaaa! Ahaaa!"

"Grandpa has done shot Raymond in the back with two loads of birdshot, and one of the state troopers just grabbed Raymond!" Buddy shouted.

The state trooper pulled off Raymond's shirt, and oh my Lord, there was birdshot in him from his neck all the way down, and he was bleeding like a stuck hog.

"They're gonna be digging out birdshot over at the hospital for a long time," I said.

"Hey, look at that. One of the state police is pointing toward Grandpa, and the other one is putting shells in his gun! I think they are going to shoot Grandpa!" Buddy said.

"Hey, wait a minute! ... I just saw Rex slipping around toward the back of Grandpa's house. I think he's gonna try to stop Grandpa somehow. Get down!"

"Hey, somethin' is happenin' on Grandpa's porch! It's Rex, and he's trying to grab Grandpa before he can reload. Yes! Rex has grabbed Grandpa," yelled Coy.

"Uh-huh, and look at that! The state police have poor old Grandpa, and they are puttin' handcuffs on him. Now they're taking Grandpa away!" Buddy shouted, and then he said to Coy, "What'll they do to Grandpa?"

"Nothin', just take his gun and whistle. Raymond ain't gonna have his daddy put in jail."

