Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled has long benefited from an annual fundraiser that not only raises money for the agency but helps get Arkansas Razorback fans fired up.

Hawgs for a Cause -- sponsored by the AEDD Auxiliary and held Oct. 21, two days before the historic, capital-city matchup between the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff -- took place at the AEDD Multipurpose Center in Little Rock. This year's event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the agency.

Festivities began with a sponsor's reception on the parking lot alongside the building, then segued inside to a silent auction laden with Razorback merchandise; a barbecue buffet dinner by Woo Pig Q-ee and a program that featured the traditional monologue and Razorback cheerleading by Craig O'Neill as Bro. Rufus J. Hogg. O'Neill appeared via Zoom.

Debbie Grooms, director of development, made a special appeal for attendees to donate to Arkansas Enterprises' $50k for 50 Years Campaign. Guests were encouraged to become members of the agency's 1971 Giving Society by making donations of $50 or more to support children and adults with developmental disabilities. A live auction conducted by Layton Howell of Howell Auction Service, a raffle drawing and recorded music -- to which guests were encouraged to dance -- were the backdrop to the evening.

